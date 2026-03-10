Health experts discuss new biosimilar treatments for patients in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Health experts have discussed new biosimilar treatments for patients in Việt Nam at a recent scientific symposium held by the Vietnam Cancer Association and Pfizer Vietnam in both Hà Nội and HCM City.

In modern clinical protocols, biologics - complex medicines that treat chronic diseases - have long demonstrated superior efficacy, enabling targeted and personalised therapies that significantly improve patient prognosis. However, high costs and limited supply remain major barriers, preventing many patients from accessing these treatments.

Health experts have said that biosimilars, or very close copies of the original drug, are considered a good scientific solution to expanding treatment opportunities. By offering more affordable costs, biosimilars may contribute to improving access to biologic therapies in certain settings.

At the symposium, experts said that biosimilars could be one of the most important approaches to reducing treatment cost pressures and advancing health equity, grounded in scientific assessment, appropriate clinical practice and compliance with current regulatory requirements.

Associate Professor Nguyễn Thị Liên Hương, vice president of the Hanoi Hospital Pharmacy Association, emphasised biosimilars as a significant advancement in modern medicine, contributing to expanded access to high-quality biological therapies at more affordable costs.

“The gradual integration of these solutions into clinical practice not only eases the financial pressure on the health care system, but also enables more efficient resource allocation, thus advancing the goals of equity and sustainability in health care,” said Hương.

They also focused on in-depth discussions on the implementation of biosimilar therapies in clinical practice, including international experiences, professional requirements for adoption and the conditions necessary to ensure appropriate deployment across health care facilities.

Discussions covered solid cancerous tumours, such as those found in colorectal, breast and lung cancers, and haematological malignancies, with a primary focus on resource optimisation and enhancing the sustainability of cancer care.

According to 2022 GLOBOCAN statistics, Việt Nam recorded 180,480 new cancer cases and 120,184 cancer-related deaths, with liver, lung, breast and colorectal cancers being the most prevalent. While the demand for advanced therapies continues to surge, the high cost of biologics remains a formidable challenge for both patients and the health care system.

Notably, 39 high-revenue biologics are projected to lose patent protection between 2026 and 2032, paving the way for the development of more affordable biosimilars. This is regarded as one approach that could help diversify treatment options at more affordable costs, thus supporting expanded access and enhancing the sustainability of health care budgets.

In Việt Nam, the landscape of biosimilars is becoming increasingly diverse, with many products already approved by international drug regulatory authorities. Currently, there are 81 active ingredients licensed within the oncology and immunomodulatory categories.

Biosimilars are also included in the coverage and reimbursement list under Circular 20/2022/TT-BYT, subject to specific drugs, hospital levels and the indications of the reference products, helping reduce treatment costs for patients.

However, experts noted a significant barrier: following the patent expiry of a reference biologic, biosimilars often face a time lag between the end of exclusivity and widespread access in some markets. This delay can hinder the pace of expanding access to more affordable treatment options.

Many experts suggested strengthening coordination between regulatory authorities, health care facilities and relevant stakeholders to shorten implementation timelines while ensuring compliance with professional and regulatory requirements.

They also agreed that to maximise the benefits of biosimilars, Việt Nam should consider solutions that reduce co-payment costs and develop policies to expedite drug approval timelines.

Such efforts would expand treatment opportunities for patients and enhance the sustainability of the health care system. Breaking down barriers in cancer treatment requires a collective effort from society, including regulatory authorities, the health care system, businesses and the professional community. — VNS