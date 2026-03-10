HCM City ensures progress in election preparations

HCM CITY — HCM City is stepping up preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–31 term, with local authorities coordinating measures to ensure the vote on March 15 is held safely and in line with regulations.

They said preparations have so far been carried out on schedule, with tasks implemented in a coordinated manner at all levels.

The city Party Committee, Fatherland Front Committee and Election Committee have carried out several rounds of inspections in localities, focusing on drawing up of voter lists, posting candidate profiles and reviewing the work of election committees and polling teams.

Speaking at a press briefing in HCM City on March 6, Nguyễn Tấn Phong, deputy director of the city Department of Home Affairs and a member of the city Election Committee, said preparations were implemented in line with the schedule and legal regulations, and there are no election-related "sensitive" spots or difficult cases.

The city Election Steering Committee requires voter lists to be prepared and updated regularly.

Phong said this work is particularly important in industrial parks, other areas with many temporary residents and special polling locations such as hospitals, prisons and reform centres.

The Steering Committee has held meetings both in person and online, connecting with the city’s 113 wards, 54 communes and one special zone to review progress and address difficulties arising during preparations.

Reporting at an online meeting with the 168 commune-level units on March 4, Nguyễn Trường Nhật Phượng, deputy chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council and deputy chairwoman of the city Election Committee, said the committee had closely followed guidance from the National Election Council, the Government and relevant ministries.

The steps in the election process are being implemented in accordance with regulations and schedule, she said.

The responsibilities of each agency, unit and locality have been clearly defined, helping ensure coordinated implementation.

Under the election plan, HCM City has been divided into 13 National Assembly election constituencies to elect 38 deputies from among 64 candidates.

There are also 42 constituencies in the HCM City People’s Council elections and 125 deputies will be elected from 208 candidates.

At the commune level, the city has 1,306 constituencies which will elect 4,236 deputies to commune-level People’s Councils.

Strengthen communication

Many localities are also introducing new ways to inform voters about the election.

Vũ Ngọc Tuất, secretary of the Bình Thạnh Ward Party Committee and chairman of the ward People’s Council, said the ward is focusing on organising meetings between candidates and voters so that election campaigning could take place in accordance with regulations, he said.

“Communication activities are being strengthened so that voters understand the meaning and importance of the election.”

In addition to official voter meetings, the ward has also launched the “Coffee for Great Unity” programme in 10 constituencies, providing a friendly space for candidates to meet residents and present their profiles and action plans.

Nguyễn Lê Quan, head of the ward’s Residential Area No 18, said the initiative helps voters better understand each candidate instead of relying on brief published information.

Many localities are also increasing the use of technology in election communication.

In Bến Thành Ward, authorities have used artificial intelligence to produce short videos and infographics explaining the meaning and principles of the election, key timelines and the rights and duties of voters.

These have attracted more than 25,000 views online so far.

In Tăng Nhơn Phú Ward and Hiệp Bình Ward, digital maps of polling stations and infographics with QR codes have been introduced to help voters access election information more conveniently.

Preparing for all situations

To ensure the elections run safely and smoothly, the city has drawn up contingency plans to respond to disease outbreaks, natural disasters and power failures, Phong said.

The municipal People’s Committee has also developed disaster response scenarios related to storms or tropical depressions, heavy rains, lightning and hail, heatwave, forest fire, earthquake, and tsunami.

Relevant units have been instructed to remain on duty around the clock during the elections and have sufficient personnel and equipment on standby.

The police have launched special operations since December last year to combat crime and ensure safety during the elections.

They have also drafted plans to protect polling stations, ensure fire safety, regulate traffic, and respond quickly to incidents.

The HCM City Power Corporation will ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to more than 5,000 polling stations across the city.

Luân Quốc Hưng, deputy general director of the corporation, said detailed power supply plans have been prepared for each area, with standby teams ready to handle incidents.

“During the peak period from March 14 to 16 and throughout election day, the entire system will operate at the highest readiness level to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.”

The HCM City Public Transport Management Centre has announced it will provide free transport to the public on election day.

This would make it easier for people to take part in the vote and reduce traffic congestion across the city.

The city Election Committee has also asked relevant agencies to send written notices to businesses operating in export processing and industrial zones and industrial parks, requesting them not to organise overtime work on March 15 so that workers can exercise their vote.

The city has organised early voting in special areas.

On February 26 it set up four early polling stations in Tam Thắng and Phước Thắng wards and Long Sơn Commune for members of the navy, Coast Guard, fisheries surveillance units, permanent marine militia squadrons, and oil and gas enterprises headquartered in the city.

For voters performing long-term duties at sea and unable to return on election day, Naval Region 2 and Coast Guard Region 3 deployed three vessels carrying election teams, ballots, ballot boxes, and candidate lists to DK1 platforms, patrol vessels and fishing boats at sea. — VNS