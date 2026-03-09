China's Guangxi eyes stronger AI cooperation with Vietnamese localities

BEIJING – The close geographical proximity, cultural affinity and expanding economic ties between China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Việt Nam, together with growing cooperation in science and technology, offer favourable conditions for strengthening collaboration in artificial intelligence (AI), according to Guangxi's Chairman Wei Tao.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency in China, Wei said AI has emerged as a major focus globally over the past two years and has become a strategic development priority for Guangxi. Since 2025, the region has mapped out a comprehensive roadmap for AI development, including approval to establish the China–ASEAN AI Application Cooperation Centre and the signing of 44 cooperation agreements on AI with ASEAN partners such as Vietnam, Laos, Malaysia and Myanmar.

Guangxi has also adopted a development model combining “research and development in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, integration in Guangxi, and application across ASEAN markets”. The roadmap has been endorsed by the Chinese government, welcomed by ASEAN partners and positively responded by the market.

Reviewing progress in AI cooperation between Guangxi and Vietnamese localities, Wei said the partnership has recorded encouraging results since 2025. Cooperation among enterprises has continued to expand, while several AI application scenarios have already been implemented in Việt Nam, contributing to industry development. Collaboration between universities has also deepened, alongside stronger exchanges in talent training. In 2025, Guangxi organised five AI training programmes for Vietnamese participants, attracting more than 200 trainees.

Wei noted that during his visit to Việt Nam in November 2025, he introduced China’s AI Capacity-Building Action Plan for Good and for All and outlined details of the planned China–ASEAN AI Application Cooperation Centre in Guangxi. The trip also saw the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the China–Vietnam AI Application Cooperation Centre, paving the way for the establishment of a Hanoi exhibition centre under the initiative. Businesses from both sides also concluded 14 cooperation agreements in the fields of the digital economy and AI.

According to Wei, these developments highlight the strong potential for bilateral cooperation and provide a solid basis for expanding practical AI collaboration between Guangxi and Vietnamese partners.

Looking ahead, Guangxi is ready to deepen AI cooperation with Việt Nam in four priority areas. These include strengthening mechanisms and platforms for dialogue and coordination in AI; jointly developing large-scale AI models based on the Vietnamese language and industry-specific applications; encouraging enterprises and research institutes to form joint research teams to implement pilot projects and accelerate industrial upgrading through AI; and expanding collaboration in talent training while establishing a long-term, systematic training mechanism for AI professionals. VNA/VNS