HCM City tightens enforcement over blocked apartment fire exits

HCM CITY — HCM City authorities have ordered tighter inspections and enforcement against illegal modifications that obstruct emergency exits in apartment buildings, as the city steps up fire safety measures.

In a directive issued on Saturday, the municipal People’s Committee asked local governments at ward and commune level to coordinate with relevant agencies to review apartment blocks across the city.

Checks will focus on cases where residents have carried out renovations, expansions or installations in corridors, balconies or other shared areas that narrow or block escape routes.

Violations discovered in previous inspections but not yet corrected will be handled strictly under existing regulations, the directive said.

Authorities were also instructed to encourage residents, building management boards and property operators to voluntarily remove structures or installations that encroach on emergency exits and pose fire safety risks.

HCM City Police will intensify inspections of apartment buildings that do not meet fire prevention and rescue safety requirements, while also providing guidance and training to residents on fire prevention and evacuation skills.

Relevant agencies will also review the maintenance and operation of fire prevention and firefighting systems in apartment buildings to reduce the risk of fires.

According to HCM City Police, the city recorded 331 fires in 2025, leaving 27 people dead and 19 injured. Property losses were estimated at more than VNĐ49 billion (US$1.87 million).

About 80 per cent of the fires were caused by electrical system failures, mainly occurring in private homes, rental housing and small-scale business premises, authorities said.

Despite the incidents, the overall number of fires in the city fell by 34 per cent from a year earlier, thanks to stronger prevention efforts, inspections and public awareness campaigns. — VNS