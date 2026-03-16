Five people trapped in house fire rescued in HCMC centre

HCM CITY — The Fire Prevention, Fighting, and Rescue Police Department under the HCM City Police has rescued five people trapped in a house fire on Yersin Street in Bến Thành Ward on March 16.

They received a call about a house fire at around 3.35am, after which they quickly dispatched firetrucks and personnel to the scene.

The fire broke out at the building’s first floor, emitting a large amount of smoke and toxic fumes that spread to the upper floors, trapping the occupants inside.

Firefighters entered the house to search for victims and used specialised ladder trucks to access the upper floors, bringing the victims out one by one.

The fire was put out completely without spreading to nearby buildings. Five occupants, including three children, were rescued safely.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. — VNS