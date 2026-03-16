Temporary closure of Hậu Giang-Cà Mau Expressway starting March 16

CÀ MAU — The Hậu Giang-Cà Mau Expressway is temporarily closed to traffic starting from March 16, according to the Mỹ Thuận Project Management Board.

The expressway is a part of the Cần Thơ-Cà Mau Expressway project, which is under the eastern North-South Expressway project.

The Hậu Giang-Cà Mau section has been opened for temporary use since January 19.

After two months of operation, the project successfully facilitated travel for the public during the recent Lunar New Year, helping reduce traffic congestion on National Highway 1A and shortening the travel time between Cần Thơ and Cà Mau.

However, several auxiliary components still require final completion, such as drainage ditches, slope stabilisation and concrete curbs, so the route is closed off for one month for construction works.

During the closure, vehicles traveling from Cần Thơ to Cà Mau may use the Cần Thơ-Hậu Giang Expressway to the IC5 intersection to exit onto National Highway 61.

Alternatively, drivers can follow the Quản Lộ-Phụng Hiệp or National Highway 1A.

The Cần Thơ-Cà Mau Expressway project spans over 110km with a total investment of over $1.05 billion. The project consists of two sections: Hậu Giang - Cà Mau ($672 million) and Cần Thơ - Hậu Giang ($410 million).

With a four-lane design, this expressway serves as a vital transport axis connecting economic hubs, industrial zones, and seaports across the Mekong Delta.

The Expressway runs through Cần Thơ (64.25 km), Hậu Giang (17.05 km), and Cà Mau (29.57 km). It starts at the intersection of the Nam Sông Hậu-National Highway 1 bypass in Cái Răng District, Cần Thơ, connecting to Cần Thơ 2 Bridge and ends at the Southern Coastal Corridor in Cà Mau.

Initially, the road features four lanes with a 17m-wide roadbed, which will later expand to 25m.

The entire system incorporates Electronic Toll Collection and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) to optimise operations.

The Cần Thơ - Hậu Giang section has been opened to traffic since December 22, 2025. — VNS