Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Temporary closure of Hậu Giang-Cà Mau Expressway starting March 16

March 16, 2026 - 15:40
The Hậu Giang-Cà Mau Expressway is temporarily closed to traffic starting from March 16, according to the Mỹ Thuận Project Management Board. 

 

A section of Hậu Giang-Cà Mau Expressway. The route is undergoing a 30-day temporary closure to finish auxiliary component works. — Photo vov.vn

CÀ MAU — The Hậu Giang-Cà Mau Expressway is temporarily closed to traffic starting from March 16, according to the Mỹ Thuận Project Management Board. 

The expressway is a part of the Cần Thơ-Cà Mau Expressway project, which is under the eastern North-South Expressway project. 

The Hậu Giang-Cà Mau section has been opened for temporary use since January 19.

After two months of operation, the project successfully facilitated travel for the public during the recent Lunar New Year, helping reduce traffic congestion on National Highway 1A and shortening the travel time between Cần Thơ and Cà Mau.

However, several auxiliary components still require final completion, such as drainage ditches, slope stabilisation and concrete curbs, so the route is closed off for one month for construction works.

During the closure, vehicles traveling from Cần Thơ to Cà Mau may use the Cần Thơ-Hậu Giang Expressway to the IC5 intersection to exit onto National Highway 61. 

Alternatively, drivers can follow the Quản Lộ-Phụng Hiệp or National Highway 1A.

The Cần Thơ-Cà Mau Expressway project spans over 110km with a total investment of over $1.05 billion. The project consists of two sections: Hậu Giang - Cà Mau ($672 million) and Cần Thơ - Hậu Giang ($410 million). 

With a four-lane design, this expressway serves as a vital transport axis connecting economic hubs, industrial zones, and seaports across the Mekong Delta.

The Expressway runs through Cần Thơ (64.25 km), Hậu Giang (17.05 km), and Cà Mau (29.57 km). It starts at the intersection of the Nam Sông Hậu-National Highway 1 bypass in Cái Răng District, Cần Thơ, connecting to Cần Thơ 2 Bridge and ends at the Southern Coastal Corridor in Cà Mau.

Initially, the road features four lanes with a 17m-wide roadbed, which will later expand to 25m. 

The entire system incorporates Electronic Toll Collection and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) to optimise operations. 

The Cần Thơ - Hậu Giang section has been opened to traffic since December 22, 2025. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

STEM skills for the future

Through practical lessons and innovative activities, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education at Trưng Vương Middle School in Hà Nội is helping students connect theory with real-world applications while developing essential future skills.
Society

A festival of democracy

Across the country, millions of voters headed to polling stations, sharing their pride and expectations for new leaders who will guide Việt Nam’s development in the years ahead.
Society

Digital tool helps HCM City voters locate polling stations

With just a house number and street name, voters in HCM City’s Minh Phụng Ward can now quickly find their polling station and check election information from home, thanks to a new digital tool designed to support citizens ahead of the upcoming elections.
Society

Ballot boxes travel across rough seas to reach servicemen on duty

Amid strong winds and rolling waves in Việt Nam’s southern waters, ballot boxes travelled hundreds of nautical miles to reach officers and soldiers performing duties at sea, ensuring they could exercise their civic rights in the elections for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-31 term.
Society

Memorial service commemorate Gạc Ma martyrs  

Naval veterans of the Navy Engineering Regiment No 83 and the Liaison Committee of the Trường Sa Military Corps (1984-1988) who fought to protect the Gạc Ma (Johnson South) Reef, part of the Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelago, from Chinese invaders in 1988 hosted a memorial service for 64 of their comrades March 14.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom