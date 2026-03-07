HCM City to develop 30,000 social housing units for workers

HCM CITY — The HCM City Labour Federation has signed a cooperation agreement with LNT 7979 Service Development Joint Stock Company to develop 30,000 social housing units for workers, aiming to improve living conditions for low-income labourers in the city.

The memorandum of understanding marks a step towards implementing national policies on social housing while strengthening the role of trade unions in supporting workers, particularly those employed in industrial parks and export processing zones.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on Friday, Võ Khắc Thái, vice chairman of the HCM City Labour Federation, said expanding social housing projects was an important solution to improving social welfare for workers.

He noted that the initiative would help address the urgent demand for affordable housing while enabling workers to stabilise their living conditions and focus on long-term employment.

Under the agreement, the two sides will cooperate to develop social housing projects for low-income residents and workers. The trade union will conduct surveys to assess actual housing demand and ensure the projects reach the intended beneficiaries.

A joint working group comprising specialists from both organisations will be established to coordinate implementation and address difficulties that may arise during the development process. The partners also pledged to ensure transparency and prevent policy abuse.

The projects will be designed with clear legal frameworks, relatively synchronised infrastructure and prices suitable for workers’ financial capacity.

The partners aim to complete at least 30,000 social housing units by 2030, helping meet the rising demand for housing among the city’s workforce.

Thái said the city’s trade union system was committed to creating a stable and civilised living environment for workers while safeguarding their legitimate rights and improving their quality of life.

He added that the trade union would work closely with relevant authorities to resolve legal and procedural obstacles and facilitate preferential policies to speed up project implementation.

Lê Xuân Lành, chairman of the Board of Directors of LNT 7979 Service Development JSC, said cooperation between a workers’ representative organisation and an experienced real estate developer was expected to produce quality housing at reasonable prices.

Housing options will include both rental units and homes available for purchase, providing flexible choices for workers with different financial capacities.

Lành said the goal was to provide a safe and modern living environment while ensuring workers’ legitimate rights when they rent or purchase homes.

He also called for support from city authorities and relevant agencies in administrative procedures, legal processes and preferential funding sources to help reduce costs and make social housing more accessible.

The company pledged to prepare transparent legal documentation and develop well-planned investment strategies so that projects could be launched as soon as possible in accordance with regulations. It will also mobilise financial resources and expert teams to identify suitable land for the developments.

Under the memorandum, the partners have agreed to study the first major project in the Châu Đức area, where the presence of multiple industrial parks has created strong demand for worker housing.

The projects are expected to be integrated into sustainable urban development plans with relatively synchronised infrastructure. LNT 7979 Company will serve as the main investor, responsible for mobilising financial resources and selecting reputable consultants and contractors to ensure construction quality.

The developments are also expected to benefit from preferential policies on land use and administrative procedures, helping lower investment costs and enabling more workers to access affordable housing. — VNS