Voter turnout hits 99.64 per cent nationwide by 10.10pm Sunday

HÀ NỘI — Voter turnout nationwide reached 99.64 per cent by 10.10pm on Sunday, according to Tạ Thị Yên, Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Deputy Affairs and Permanent Deputy Chief of the Office of the National Election Council.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs reported that according to updated data from the National Election Council’s Office, as of 8pm the same day, more than 76.04 million voters nationwide had cast their ballots in the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and people’s councils at all levels for the 2026–31 term, representing 99.38 per cent of the total electorate.

Lào Cai Province which was the first locality to complete voting, finishing at 5.45pm, and together with Huế were two of the country’s 34 provinces and centrally governed cities to record 100 per cent voter turnout.

Notably, Lào Cai reported 173 voters aged 100 or older, including 31 men and 142 women. The oldest voter was Giàng Nủ Súa, aged 114.

Most localities recorded turnout rates above 99 per cent, including Hà Tĩnh Province (99.99 per cent), Lai Châu Province (99.97 per cent), Tuyên Quang Province (99.96 per cent), Huế (99.92 per cent), Điện Biên Province (99.91 per cent), Lạng Sơn Province (99.82 per cent), Thái Nguyên Province (99.82 per cent), Cà Mau Province (99.81 per cent), Vĩnh Long Province (99.67 per cent), Cần Thơ (99.35 per cent), Nghệ An Province (99.34 per cent), Đà Nẵng (99.92 per cent), Tây Ninh Province (99.04 per cent), Gia Lai Province (99.02 per cent), and Quảng Ngãi Province (99.01 per cent).

Across the country, no electoral unit recorded turnout below 50 per cent.

Preliminary assessments showed that most provinces in the northern mountainous region completed voting early with very high turnout, including Lào Cai, Lai Châu, Tuyên Quang, Điện Biên, Lạng Sơn and Thái Nguyên. Although these provinces have relatively small electorates – around one million voters combined – they are located in areas with challenging terrain.

Meanwhile, several provinces and cities with large electorates of more than three million voters, where turnout rates can fluctuate more easily, still achieved participation levels above 99 per cent, reflecting significant efforts by local election authorities.

By the close of voting, polling stations nationwide maintained orderly, disciplined and stable conditions, strictly complying with election regulations. Public sentiment generally reflected strong trust, support and recognition of the value of the vote.

Domestic and international media outlets continued to closely monitor and report on the election. Coverage focused on developments at polling stations across provinces and cities, highlighting the participation of Party and State leaders, members of the armed forces, elderly voters, first-time young voters, ethnic communities, religious dignitaries, and voters in border, island, mountainous and other remote areas.

By 7pm, domestic media outlets, including newspapers, magazines and online platforms, had published 6,402 reports and articles on the election.

Political security and social order remained stable throughout the process, with no major incidents or unusual situations reported. — VNS