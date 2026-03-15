Technology application ensures fast, accurate, secured election information: NA leader

HÀ NỘI — Technology is playing a growing role behind the scenes of Việt Nam’s national election, helping officials manage and transmit data quickly and securely as millions of voters cast their ballots across the country.

Chairman of the National Assembly and Chairman of the National Election Council Trần Thanh Mẫn said on Sunday while visiting officials on duty at the NEC Office, the Election Operations Centre and journalists working at the press centre serving the election.

The top legislator praised the preparations, organisation and operation of systems serving the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and people’s councils at all levels for the 2026-31 tenure, particularly the strong application of information technology in managing, updating and transmitting data.

He noted that this election marks a clear step forward in digital transformation, with technology platforms deployed synchronously to ensure information is transmitted quickly, accurately and securely.

He also acknowledged the close coordination among relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Public Security in ensuring data security and supporting system operations, while commending the Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) for providing technical solutions that contributed significantly to the effective operation of election platforms.

Emphasising the role of technology in election management and organisation, the NA Chairman affirmed that the application of information technology to this election has delivered clear results, meeting three key criteria – speed, accuracy and security.

He urged relevant units to continue building on the achieved results and maintain close monitoring and operation of the systems throughout the entire election process to promptly handle any situations that may arise.

Visiting journalists working at the election press centre, he noted that through diverse forms of journalism, including television, print, online and radio, media coverage has widely disseminated information about the election. Many articles are insightful, combining theoretical perspectives with practical analysis.

He stressed that the election has demonstrated the capability, professionalism and mettle of Vietnamese journalists. He recognised the active participation of central and local press agencies in creating a nationwide atmosphere of enthusiasm and unity in support of the election.

Chairman Mẫn requested that agencies and units continue implementing the Politburo's Directive No 46-CT/TW on leadership over the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and people’s councils at all levels for the 2026-31 term, as well as the Politburo and the Secretariat's Conclusion No 03-KL/TW on the continued implementation of this directive, while closely monitoring and directing the process to ensure the election’s success.

He also commended the close coordination among election support subcommittees, particularly the Security and Order Subcommittee. In recent days, the military and public security forces have worked intensively to ensure absolute safety for the event.

He emphasised that strong public consensus is key as people nationwide have eagerly participated in Election Day to exercise their right to mastery, voting rights and civic responsibilities at a time when the country marks the 80th anniversary of its first general election.

Praising the efforts of reporters, editors and technicians, the NA leader expressed his hope that journalists will continue contributing to the successful organisation of the election. — VNA/VNS