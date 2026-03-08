Prime Minister attends inauguration of restored Him Lam resistance site

ĐIỆN BIÊN — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday attended the inauguration of the second phase of a project to preserve and restore the Him Lam historical relic site, also known as the Him Lam resistance centre, in Điện Biên Phủ Ward, Điện Biên Province.

Him Lam was regarded as the “steel gateway” guarding the Điện Biên Phủ stronghold complex built by the French colonial forces. The site was chosen by the Vietnamese campaign command as the opening target of the historic battle. On March 13, 1954, Vietnamese troops launched an attack and captured Him Lam, marking the start of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory that famously “resounded across the five continents and shook the world.”

Located about 3km northeast of Điện Biên’s centre, the Him Lam relic site spans nearly 137,000 sq.m. Construction of the project’s second phase began in late June 2025 with a total investment of VNĐ91 billion (approximately US$3.47 million).

The project includes two main components: a large bas-relief artwork and a hexagon-shaped incense house, along with several supporting facilities.

Serving as the focal point of the site, the bas-relief vividly depicts the heroic spirit of the opening battle of the Điện Biên Phủ Campaign – the attack on the Him Lam resistance centre on March 13, 1954. The artwork covers 460 sq.m, measures 45m in length, and rises 8.9m from the base to its highest point, and is carved from natural stone.

Funded through socialised investment, the project aims to honour the soldiers of Điện Biên and the heroes and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the historic victory, while helping educate younger generations about patriotism and the nation’s history. — VNA/VNS