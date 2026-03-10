Coast Guard Region No.2 gets ready for election

ĐÀ NẴNG — Voters of Coast Guard Region No 2 (CSB2) are gearing up to cast their ballots at polling station No 35 in Núi Thành Commune, 90km south of Đà Nẵng City’s downtown, to elect deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026‑2031 term.

Representatives from CSB2 units, local authorities and residents in the commune have been busy preparing and decorating polling sites and public areas to ensure a safe and peaceful election.

Earlier, 112 on-duty voters aboard the Coast Guard ship CSB 8002 cast their votes at polling stations on Sinh Tồn Đông (Grierson Reef), Đá Nam (South Reef) and Sơn Ca (Sand Cay) in the Trường Sa (Spratly) Special Administrative Zone, extending the democratic process even to remote maritime posts.

A representative of the CSB2 commander said the local coast guard force has maintained readiness for the election on the mainland while continuing efforts to curb illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing during the voting period.

All CSB2 vessels remain on duty to respond to any rescue operations at sea and to provide support to local authorities before and after election day.

Deputy commander of CSB2, Colonel Trương Bá Long, said all ships of the force have maintained around-the-clock patrols at sea, monitoring fishing boats to ensure there are no violations of IUU regulations in the region.

Long said fishermen always receive education and communication on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing through the radio system and direct inspections at sea, as part of efforts to remove the EU’s yellow card warning in Quảng Bình, Quảng Ngãi, Gia Lai and Đà Nẵng.

More than 2.1 million voters in Đà Nẵng City are expected to participate in the election on March 15. VNS