Central Theoretical Council for 2026-2031 term established

HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm chaired a conference in Hà Nội on March 10 to announce the Politburo’s decision to establish the Central Theoretical Council for the 2026–2031 tenure.

A decision of the Secretariat on the council’s membership was also unveiled at the conference.

Under these decisions, the Central Theoretical Council for the new tenure operates under the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics. Its member include Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Politburo member of the 13th Party Central Committee, Chairman of the council in the 2021-2026 term; Đoàn Minh Huấn, Politburo member in the 14th Party Central Committee, President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics, Standing Vice Chairman of the council; Lê Văn Lợi, member of the 14th Party Central Committee, President of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, Vice Chairman of the council; and Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, Vice President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics, Vice Chairman and Secretary General of the council. The council also includes 34 part-time members.

Delivering remarks at the event on behalf of the Politburo and the Secretariat, General Secretary Lâm congratulated the newly established council and expressed his appreciation for its important contributions during the 2021–2026 tenure.

He noted that in recent years the council has made significant contributions to the Party’s theoretical research and development, particularly in clarifying the path toward socialism in Việt Nam and contributing to the preparation of major Party documents, including those presented at national Party congresses.

The early consolidation and launch of the council for the 2026–2031 term shortly after the 14th National Party Congress demonstrates the Party’s proactive approach in strengthening theoretical work alongside major tasks of the Party and the nation, he said.

General Secretary Lâm emphasised that the council must continue to play a core role in the Party’s theoretical development and strengthen its advisory function to the Politburo and the Secretariat on major strategic issues and national development orientations.

He called on the council to proactively study emerging theoretical issues arising from domestic realities and global changes, contribute to the appraisal of major policy proposals, and participate in reviewing significant historical milestones of Việt Nam’s revolution, including preparations for the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the 40-year review of the platform for national construction in the transitional period toward socialism.

The council was also urged to actively contribute to the preparation of documents for the 15th National Party Congress, while promoting innovation in research methods, particularly through the application of digital transformation, artificial intelligence and data science to enhance analysis and strategic forecasting.

The Party chief highlighted the importance of expanding international cooperation and theoretical exchanges with ruling parties, research institutions and international organisations, helping both absorb global intellectual achievements and promote Việt Nam’s theoretical and practical experiences to the world.

On behalf of the new council, Thắng expressed sincere thanks to the Politburo, the Secretariat and the General Secretary for their close attention to the Party’s theoretical work and the Central Theoretical Council, as well as for entrusting him with the position of Chairman of the council for the 2026–2031 tenure.

He affirmed that the council will fully implement the Party chief’s guidance; mobilise and bring into full play the expertise and intellectual capacity of its members, as well as scholars and theorists nationwide; continue to innovate methods of theoretical research; expand international cooperation and promote theoretical exchanges and policy dialogue with ruling communist parties, political parties around the world and international organisations.

At the same time, it will effectively implement political theoretical research programmes assigned by the Politburo and the Secretariat, while consolidating and promoting research outcomes from scientific and research institutions across the country, and proactively contributing to safeguarding and developing the Party’s ideological foundation in the new context, thereby making practical contributions to the cause of national construction, development and defence, Thắng added. VNA/VNS