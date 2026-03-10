Tenth Vietnam–China border defence friendship exchange to feature innovations

HÀ NỘI – The Ministry of National Defence held a press briefing in Hà Nội on Tuesday to introduce the 10th Việt Nam–China Border Defence Friendship Exchange, which is expected to feature many new contents compared to the previous one.

The event was chaired by Colonel Đỗ Duy Chinh, Deputy Director of the Department of Information and Education under the General Department of Politics of the Việt Nam People’s Army.

Scheduled for March 18–19 in Quảng Ninh Province of Việt Nam and China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the exchange aims to realise high-level common perceptions between the two Parties and countries on deepening substantive defence cooperation, strengthening friendship and solidarity, and promoting practical collaboration among border protection forces, local authorities and people in border areas, thereby contributing to building a border of peace, friendship, stability, cooperation and development.

Building on the success of nine previous editions, this year’s event takes place amid complex global and regional developments and as Việt Nam implements goals set at the 14th National Party Congress while preparing for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure.

Key activities include a welcome ceremony for the Chinese delegation at Móng Cái International Border Gate on March 18, friendship tree planting, the groundbreaking of a friendship medical station in Hải Sơn commune, visits to Trần Phú High School and Trà Cổ Border Guard Station, and bilateral talks.

On March 19 in China, activities will feature a reception at Dongxing International Border Gate, a visit to a border guard unit, a friendship tree-planting ceremony, the launch of a joint naval patrol and training exercise in the Gulf of Tonkin, visits to the Hồ Chí Minh Trail at Sea historical site and a local enterprise, and a wreath-laying ceremony at the Vietnam–China Revolutionary Martyrs’ Memorial.

Prior to the exchange, joint military medical teams will provide free medical check-ups and medicines for border residents, while scholarships will be granted to 100 disadvantaged students and breeding cattle presented to 50 needy households in border areas. A review of the twinning programme between border communities of the two countries will also be held.

A highlight of the exchange will be the joint patrol and joint training between the two navies in the Gulf of Tonkin to enhance coordination and maritime security management.

According to Colonel Trần Văn Lợi at the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Ministry of National Defence, the addition of joint naval training marks a new feature compared with the 9th exchange in 2025.

The Vietnam People’s Navy will deploy frigates 015 Trần Hưng Đạo and 012 Lý Thái Tổ of Brigade 162 (Naval Region 4) to participate in activities including operational coordination meetings, mutual ship visits, formation manoeuvres, maritime escort drills, anti-piracy exercises, and search-and-rescue cooperation.

The activities aim to strengthen friendship between the two militaries and navies while improving operational capacity at sea and expanding defence external relations.

Previously, within the framework of the 9th exchange, Việt Nam also deployed naval vessels to China for exchange activities and joint patrols in the Gulf of Tonkin. VNA/VNS