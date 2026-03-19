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Sun PhuQuoc Airways unveils international network plan for seven Asian markets

March 19, 2026 - 14:30
Under its “Rise to Asia” strategy, Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA) has revealed plans to connect Phú Quốc with seven major Asian markets in 2026, alongside the launch of its international General Sales Agent (GSA) network, marking a significant milestone in the development of both its route network and distribution system.
SPA strengthens commercial capabilities and expands market presence

New strategy to expand international network

With a strategic focus on linking major tourism and economic hubs, SPA is accelerating the expansion of its international network, positioning Phú Quốc as a gateway to key source markets across the region.

In 2026, the airline plans to operate nine international routes connecting Phú Quốc to seven key markets, including Taiwan (China), South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong (China), India, and Malaysia. SPA’s first international flight, connecting Phú Quốc and Taipei, is scheduled to launch on March 29, 2026, marking the beginning of its regional expansion journey.

The consistent rollout of routes and stable operational planning not only enhance reliability but also enable passengers and partners to better plan travel and business activities.

According to data from Phú Quốc International Airport and tourism operators, international arrivals to Phú Quốc reached over 428,000 in the first two months of 2026, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 35 per cent. Several markets recorded strong growth, with China rising by over 40 per cent, while India saw a notable surge driven by newly launched routes.

These figures highlight the rapidly growing demand for international connectivity to Phú Quốc, particularly from Asian markets identified as key sources of inbound tourism in the coming years.

This trend further reinforces SPA’s commitment to its “Rise to Asia” strategy, gradually expanding its international network to boost tourism, strengthen regional connectivity, and unlock new business opportunities across the aviation and travel ecosystem.

Launching GSA partnerships to complete global distribution network

Alongside network expansion, SPA has officially established its international distribution system through partnerships with General Sales Agents (GSAs) across multiple markets.

TAMGP - GSA of Sun PhuQuoc Airways in Thailand

Recently, the airline announced key GSA partners in the region, including TAMGP (a joint venture between TAM Group and GP Group) in Thailand, Discover the World in Singapore, and OpenSky in Hong Kong. These partners are recognised for their strong distribution capabilities, deep local market expertise, and extensive regional networks.

Discover the World in Singapore

TAMGP is formed through a collaboration between aviation distribution groups in Hong Kong and Thailand. Discover the World, with its global sales representation expertise, operates in over 60 countries. Meanwhile, OpenSky leverages AI-driven technology in ticket distribution and has a strong presence across the Asia-Pacific region.

Partnering with GSAs that combine strong market reach, technological capabilities, and local insights enables Sun PhuQuoc Airways to rapidly build its sales capabilities, expand its commercial footprint, and effectively access local distribution channels in a scalable and sustainable manner.

Representative of OpenSky

The development of agency and distribution partnerships has been identified as a key strategic pillar, particularly as the airline accelerates its international expansion.

Enhancing commercial policies and integrated ecosystem experiences

Building on its established distribution network, Sun PhuQuoc Airways continues to introduce attractive commercial programmes, empowering agents to design comprehensive travel packages that enhance the overall customer experience within Sun Group’s integrated ecosystem of tourism, hospitality, and entertainment - one of SPA’s distinctive advantages.

SPA is introducing various promotional programmes to give agents flexibility in designing product packages.

For the DIFF 2026 season, passengers flying to Đà Nẵng can enjoy early bird fares, bundled experiences at Bà Nà Hills, and discounts of up to 35 per cent when combining flights and destination products.

For international travellers to Phú Quốc, SPA offers complimentary tickets to Sun World Hon Thom, along with discounts of up to 30 per cent on accommodation, entertainment, golf, and dining under the “One Ticket, Million Experiences” programme.

The synchronised development of route networks, distribution channels, and commercial policies, leveraging the broader Sun Group ecosystem, demonstrates SPA’s clear strategic direction under “Rise to Asia”, gradually reinforcing its role as an aviation bridge connecting Phú Quốc more deeply with key Asian markets.

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