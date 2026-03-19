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Optimising Warehouse Storage Capacity with Vinatech Australia Racking Solutions

March 19, 2026 - 08:00
As Australia’s logistics, retail and manufacturing sectors continue to expand, modern industrial warehouse racking systems are increasingly becoming a critical part of warehouse infrastructure. These systems help businesses optimize storage capacity, improve operational flow and support long-term operational efficiency.

Within this evolving landscape, Vinatech Australia is gradually establishing its role as a provider of warehouse racking and storage automation solutions for the local market. As the Australian branch of Vinatech Group, a global manufacturer specialising in industrial racking systems and storage solutions, Vinatech Australia focuses on delivering engineering-driven solutions designed to meet the practical operational requirements of businesses across a range of industries.

Supporting smarter warehouse infrastructure across Australia

With experience delivering large-scale warehouse projects across multiple international markets, Vinatech Australia works closely with logistics companies, warehouse operators, investors and industrial facilities to develop industrial warehouse racking solutions tailored to specific operational requirements.

In Australia, Vinatech operates a warehouse and distribution centre in Victoria (VIC 3977), supporting faster supply, project implementation and local customer needs.

On the manufacturing side, Vinatech Group operates two production facilities in Ho Chi Minh City and Phu Tho, Vietnam, with a combined area of over 50,000 m², equipped with modern production lines to support large-scale racking projects worldwide. This manufacturing capacity enables the company to maintain stable supply, consistent quality control and compliance with international industrial standards.

Industrial warehouse racking manufactured at scale, certified for Australia.

To address challenges related to storage space, operational efficiency and warehouse scalability, many businesses are investing in modern industrial warehouse racking systems.

Among the available solutions, Selective Pallet Racking remains the most widely used system in Australian warehouses due to its flexibility and adaptability across different operational environments.

Selective Pallet Racking – the most widely used warehouse storage system

Selective Pallet Racking provides 100% direct pallet access, allowing forklifts to retrieve or place pallets at any location without moving other loads. Typical system specifications include:

   ●  Load capacity: 500 kg to 3,000 kg per beam level, depending on configuration

   ●  System height: up to approximately 15 metres, maximising vertical warehouse space

   ●  Inventory handling: supports both FIFO and LIFO operations depending on warehouse layout

These features make the system suitable for a wide range of industries, including logistics, retail, manufacturing and distribution centres handling diverse palletised goods.

In terms of technical standards, Vinatech Australia’s racking systems are manufactured in accordance with international industrial standards and are engineered and technically assessed with reference to the design principles outlined in AS 4084:2023, the Australian standard for steel storage racking systems.

Industrial racking engineered for safety, reliability and performance.

From an implementation perspective, Vinatech Australia notes that its core capability lies not only in supplying products, but also in designing storage solutions based on real operational needs.

With a local presence, large-scale manufacturing capacity and a solution-driven approach, Vinatech Australia is contributing to the development of more efficient, flexible and operationally aligned warehouse storage infrastructure for the Australian market.

Key capabilities include:   

   ●  Engineering-led warehouse design based on layout, pallet flow and operations.

   ●  Custom storage solutions tailored to SKU mix and operational needs.

   ●  Proven experience delivering large-scale warehouse and distribution projects.

   ●  Scalable infrastructure ready for expansion or future automation integration.

Businesses looking to optimise warehouse storage, increase pallet capacity and improve operational efficiency can explore Vinatech Australia’s storage systems, warehouse design solutions and project experience for further insights.

Connect with Vinatech Australia

   ●  Hotline: 0406 916 355

   ●  Email: info@vinatech.com.au

   ●  Address: 34 Paramount Bvd, Cranbourne West VIC 3977, Australia

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