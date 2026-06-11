Khánh Hòa seeks to strengthen investment, tourism ties with Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR — The south-central coastal province of Khánh Hòa showcased its investment, trade and tourism potential at a promotion conference held in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, aiming to expand cooperation with Malaysian businesses and investors.

Addressing the conference, Lữ Thanh Hải, permanent vice chairman of the provincial People’s Council, highlighted the province’s strategic advantages and development ambitions.

He said Khánh Hòa is not only one of Việt Nam’s leading coastal tourism destinations with nearly 500 kilometres of coastline and more than 200 islands, but also an increasingly dynamic economic hub with a diversified development ecosystem.

Hai said the province possesses favourable conditions to become a regional centre for logistics, cargo transit and energy, supported by modern infrastructure including deep-water seaports and the Cam Ranh International Airport.

With a vision to become a centrally-run city by 2030 under a smart and sustainable urban model, Khánh Hòa is opening up unprecedented opportunities for investors.

He reaffirmed the province’s commitment to accompanying and creating favourable conditions for Malaysian businesses seeking investment opportunities in the locality.

Speaking at the event, Ngô Quang Hưng from the Vietnam Trade Office in Malaysia said Malaysia is a market with strong purchasing power and a gateway to the global Halal market of nearly two billion Muslim consumers.

He noted that Khánh Hòa’s signature products, including seafood, bird’s nest products, sea grapes and nutritional foods, have significant potential in the Malaysian market, where consumers are increasingly interested in natural and health-oriented products.

Hưng stressed that investment in Halal-certified production systems would enable businesses from Khánh Hòa not only to expand in Malaysia but also to access broader markets in the Middle East and South Asia.

He added that similarities between the maritime economies of both sides could pave the way for cooperation in marine industries and green energy development.

Tourism cooperation was also a key focus of the conference. On the occasion, the Khánh Hòa Tourism Association and the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATA) signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening tourism exchanges and business partnerships.

MATA President Mohd Khalid Harun said the agreement is the beginning of a long-term cooperative journey. He noted that Malaysian tourism businesses were impressed by Khánh Hòa’s ability to cater to Muslim travellers through Halal food options and prayer facilities, making the destination more accessible and welcoming.

Alex Chee, director of Wynn Travel, praised Khánh Hòa province’s proactive approach to tourism development. He said Malaysian travellers have a strong preference for beach destinations and seafood, while Nha Trang offers an attractive combination of luxury resorts, pristine nature and a relaxing atmosphere.

The direct flight connecting Kuala Lumpur and Cam Ranh in just 1.5 hours provides a significant competitive advantage, he said, predicting that the number of Malaysian visitors to Khánh Hòa could soon reach 20,000–30,000 annually with effective promotion and daily flight services.

At the conference, Khánh Hòa leaders reaffirmed their determination to further improve the local investment climate and facilitate Malaysian investment projects.

They expressed confidence that agreements and partnerships forged at the event would help usher in a new phase of cooperation between Khánh Hòa and Malaysia, bringing tangible benefits to both sides’ economic development. — VNA/VNS