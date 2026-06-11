Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Đà Nẵng seeks bigger role in global Halal supply chains

June 11, 2026 - 16:19
Đà Nẵng is looking to expand its presence in the global Halal market, which serves more than two billion consumers worldwide.
Visitors view Vietnamese products showcased on the sidelines of a seminar on opportunities in the global Halal market held in Đà Nẵng on June 11. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Businesses need a long-term strategy and stronger compliance with international standards to tap into the rapidly growing global Halal market, speakers said at a seminar held in Đà Nẵng on Thursday.

The seminar, titled 'Halal – A Gateway to the Global Market for Businesses', was jointly organised by the Vietnam Halal Certification Authority and the Đà Nẵng Department of Industry and Trade.

It brought together policymakers, certification experts, distributors and local enterprises to discuss opportunities and challenges in accessing Halal markets.

Halal is an Arabic term meaning 'permissible' or 'lawful' under Islamic law and refers to products and services that comply with religious requirements.

According to organisers, the global Halal economy now serves more than two billion consumers across over 110 countries and territories. Beyond food products, the sector has expanded into cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, logistics, tourism, hospitality, finance and other services.

Huỳnh Xuân Sơn, deputy director of the Đà Nẵng Department of Industry and Trade, said the market offered significant export opportunities as Vietnamese businesses seek to diversify destinations amid global economic uncertainties.

He said Đà Nẵng had advantages in agricultural and seafood processing, manufacturing, logistics and tourism, which could help local firms integrate more deeply into global Halal supply chains.

However, businesses would need to improve production processes, strengthen quality management systems and build links with certification bodies and international distributors to meet market requirements.

Nguyễn Thị Trà My from the Vietnam Halal Certification Authority (a unit under the Vietnam Certification Centre) said the Halal economy had evolved into a global consumer market that extended far beyond Muslim consumers.

She noted that many Vietnamese firms remained unfamiliar with certification requirements, traceability standards and regulatory frameworks in different countries.

Businesses should first identify their target markets before pursuing certification, as standards and recognition systems vary between destinations such as Malaysia, Indonesia and the Middle East.

My added that obtaining Halal certification was only one step in market development. Companies also needed to invest in supply chains, staff training, production controls and market research to build sustainable export operations.

Representatives from businesses shared practical experiences in entering Halal markets.

Mai Thị Ý Nhi, director of My Phuong Food, said her company spent several years developing Halal-compliant systems before securing its first Halal export orders.

“Halal certification does not automatically bring orders, but without it, it is difficult to begin discussions with importers in many Muslim markets,” she said.

Mirash Basheer, director of Lulu Vietnam, said Vietnamese products such as coconuts, packaged fruit, coffee and rice had gained traction in Muslim-majority markets.

He added that products from Đà Nẵng, particularly seafood and processed foods, also showed strong export potential.

Participants said demand for Halal-certified products continued to grow across Southeast Asia, the Middle East and South Asia, creating new opportunities for Vietnamese exporters.

They stressed that businesses should view Halal certification as part of a long-term market strategy rather than a short-term commercial opportunity. — VNS

Đà Nẵng Việt Nam GCC Southeast Asia Halal market

see also

More on this story

Economy

Forbes 30 Under 30 investor: AI will reshape industries, economies and national competitiveness

Bùi Đức Anh, a Vietnamese venture capitalist recognised in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026 list, has backed startups across Southeast Asia and the United States, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. In an interview with Việt Nam News, he discusses the technologies shaping the next decade, the risks accompanying the AI revolution, and what Việt Nam needs to build globally competitive technology companies.
Economy

Việt Nam moves to boost supplementary pension funds

By the end of 2025, only four fund management companies had been licensed to manage supplementary pension funds: Dragon Capital Vietnam, SSI Asset Management, MB Capital and Vietcombank Fund Management Company, Ministry of Finance data shows.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom