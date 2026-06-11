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Home Economy

Customs revenue reaches 47.7% of annual target in five months

June 11, 2026 - 12:00
Amid increasingly complex smuggling, trade fraud and illegal cross-border transport activities, the Department of Customs has strengthened inspections and issued warnings targeting high-risk commodities. 

 

Vehicles transporting import and export goods in the loading area at Chi Ma border gate in Lạng Sơn Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

 HÀ NỘI — State budget revenue from import-export activities reached VNĐ215.14 trillion (US$8.17 billion) in the first five months of 2026, equivalent to 47.7 per cent of the annual target and up 16.9 per cent year-on-year, according to the Department of Customs. 

The collection was more than VNĐ31 trillion higher than a year earlier and fulfilled 41.6 per cent of the sector’s aspirational target of VNĐ516.5 trillion.

During the January-May period, Việt Nam’s exports rose 19.5 per cent year-on-year to $215.66 billion, while its imports surged 30.8 per cent to VNĐ229.46 billion.

Total trade turnover reached $445.12 billion, up 25 per cent from a year earlier. 

Amid increasingly complex smuggling, trade fraud and illegal cross-border transport activities, the Department of Customs has strengthened inspections and issued warnings targeting high-risk commodities. 

Between May 7 and May 30, customs authorities detected and handled 41 intellectual property rights infringement cases, including two cases transferred to police for investigation and prosecution. 

In anti-smuggling and trade fraud efforts, customs officers uncovered and processed 8,931 violations between December 15, 2025 and May 14, 2026, involving goods valued at an estimated VNĐ8.39 trillion. 

The sector initiated legal proceedings against four cases and transferred 50 others for prosecution. Administrative penalties contributed VNĐ2.63 trillion to the state budget. 

In the fight against drug trafficking, customs authorities, working with police and border guard forces, detected 72 cases involving 196 suspects, including 23 cases led by customs officers. Authorities seized approximately 428 kilos of narcotics. 

The department said it has intensified patrols and inspections in key areas while strengthening coordination with relevant agencies to combat smuggling and trade fraud. 

It also urged the public not to facilitate smuggling activities, avoid trading goods of unclear origin and proactively report suspected violations to authorities. — VNA/VNS

Customs revenue five months 2026 import-export activities

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