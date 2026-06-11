Manulife unveils programme to develop next generation of financial advisers in VN

HÀ NỘI — Manulife has launched a recruitment and training programme aimed at developing a new generation of financial and insurance advisers as demand for financial planning and wealth management services grows in Việt Nam.

The 'Đại sứ Xanh Phú Quý' (Xanh Phú Quý Ambassador programme is aimed at professionals seeking a career change and provides training in insurance consulting, financial planning and asset management.

The launch comes as Việt Nam's life insurance market remains underpenetrated despite growing interest in long-term financial planning.

By the end of 2025, life insurance coverage reached about 11.7 per cent of the population, according to data from the Vietnam Insurance Association.

Manulife said the programme is particularly aimed at professionals with experience in sectors such as banking, finance, securities, real estate and premium customer services, citing their existing expertise in relationship management and client advisory services.

Their knowledge of financial products and experience serving clients with diverse financial needs can help them transition quickly into advisory roles when supported by training in insurance, financial planning and asset management.

Participants will receive financial support during their first 90 days in the programme and undergo training in insurance products, financial planning and wealth management.

The company said advisers would also gain access to digital tools and artificial intelligence technologies to help analyse customer needs, prepare financial plans and improve productivity.

Personal brand development would also encourage consultants to build long-term professional credibility rather than focusing solely on short-term sales performance, it added.

In addition to adviser training, participants will be equipped to offer Xanh Phú Quý (Evergreen Prosperity) – a new-generation unit-linked insurance product that combines insurance protection with investment features.

As household wealth grows, more customers are seeking long-term financial solutions to accumulate, preserve and transfer assets across generations. Manulife said the product combines insurance protection, savings and investment features to support those goals.

CEO of Manulife Vietnam Tina Nguyen said the 'Xanh Phú Quý Ambassador' programme underscores the insurer's commitment to developing a professional and highly trained advisory force capable of delivering greater value to customers.

"We believe the future of the insurance industry belongs to advisers who can build trust and accompany customers throughout their financial journey," she added.

Further details on the programme are available on Manulife Vietnam's website https://www.manulife.com.vn/vi/tuyen-dung/dai-su-xanh-phu-quy.html?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=pr3&utm_campaign=dai-su-xpq. — VNS