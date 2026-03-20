Top 10 Vietnamese Outstanding Young Faces of 2025 announced

HÀ NỘI — The lists of Vietnamese Outstanding Young Faces and Promising Young Faces of 2025 have been officially unveiled.

The Top 10 Outstanding Young Vietnamese of 2025 include Lê Kiến Thành (education); Phạm Anh Tuấn and Đặng Thị Lệ Hằng (scientific research); Nguyễn Chí Đông (labour and production); Phạm Chí Nhu (business and startup); Đoàn Văn Chí (national defence); Trần Quốc Khánh (public security); Nguyễn Đình Bắc (sports); Nguyễn Thị Hòa (culture and arts); and Mùa A Thi (social activities).

The nine Promising Young Vietnamese of 2025 are Trần Minh Hoàng and Nguyễn Lương Thái Duy (education); Nguyễn Phạm Nhất Thiên Minh (scientific research); Lê Thị Hồng (business and startup); Nguyễn Văn Thành (national defence); Nguyễn Hữu Dũng (public security); Nguyễn Thị Hương (sports); and Phương Mỹ Chi and Nguyễn Đức Phúc (culture and arts).

The online voting round, held from 8am on March 3 to midnight on March 16, attracted more than 96 million votes. The results served as a reference for the jury to make final decisions.

The Vietnamese Outstanding Young Faces award, presented by the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union, honours individuals under 35 with exceptional achievements and strong social impact, contributing to the promotion of learning, research, innovation, and workforce development among the country’s youth.

This year, organisers received 145 nominations from 37 organisations nationwide, spanning 10 fields.

The award ceremony is scheduled for March 25 in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS