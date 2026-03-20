British tourist arrested after police officer stabbed

LÂM ĐỒNG - A British man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a police officer following a traffic collision in Lâm Đồng Province.

Police were called to an incident at around 11.40pm on March 18 on Nguyễn Đình Chiểu Street in Hàm Tiến 2, Mũi Né Ward.

A motorbike driven by Damian Shrimanker, 34, a tourist from the UK, had been in a crash with a taxi.

Following the report, Mũi Né Ward police dispatched a team, including Major Phạm Nguyễn Đức Lâm and Captain Phạm Hùng Việt, to the scene to handle the case.

Initial findings showed that the motorbike rider had signs of intoxication and was responsible for the crash. While officers were approaching to resolve the incident, the suspect suddenly pulled out a knife and attacked Major Lâm, causing serious injuries, before fleeing the scene.

Major Lâm was quickly taken to hospital.

Identifying the case as particularly serious, the Lâm Đồng Provincial Police mobilised forces and launched a large-scale manhunt.

Under the direct command of Colonel Đậu Xuân Bảo, Deputy Director of the provincial police, officers coordinated efforts to track down the suspect.

By early morning on March 19, the suspect was apprehended while attempting to flee in Tân Minh Commune, near the Đồng Nai border, more than 70 kilometres from the scene.

The suspect was identified as Damian Shrimanker, 34, a British national.

The case is under further investigation, and authorities said it will be handled strictly in accordance with the law. VNS