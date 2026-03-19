Minister of Health praises MSD's contributions over the past 30 years

HÀ NỘI — Many innovative drugs, including orphan drugs, are expected to be introduced to Việt Nam thanks to the Ministry of Health's administrative procedure reform process in drug registration, affirmed Dr. Andrew Otoo, Asia Pacific President of global biopharmaceutical company MSD.

Dr. Otoo made these remarks during a recent meeting with Central Committee Member and Minister of Health Đào Hồng Lan at the Ministry's headquarters in Hà Nội.

During the meeting, Minister Lan praised MSD's collaboration and contributions to the health sector over the past 30 years. She highlighted the company's role in protecting, caring for, and improving public health by providing new generation vaccines and medicines that adhere to US standards. MSD has facilitated access to healthcare and prevention of various dangerous diseases, and has actively engaged in initiatives promoting equity in healthcare.

One notable collaboration involves the implementation of the national campaign "For a Việt Nam Free from HPV Burden" in 2025, aimed at raising awareness about HPV prevention and diseases caused by the HPV virus, particularly cervical cancer in women.

Additionally, MSD has partnered with the Bright Future Fund to launch the “Patient Support Programme” for the immunotherapy for many years at 49 hospitals nationwide. This programme has supported over 7,500 patients with a total drug support value of approximately US$150 million by the end of 2025.

Moreover, the "MSD for Mothers" programme, in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), has focused on reducing maternal mortality in ethnic minority areas since 2017.

Bringing new medicines and medicines for rare diseases to Việt Nam

Speaking at the reception and working session, Dr. Andrew Otoo expressed appreciation for Minister Lan's leadership and highlighted MSD's commitment to introducing new medicines and drugs for rare diseases to Việt Nam. He praised the ministry's determination in implementing administrative procedure reforms that prioritise the well-being of the people.

The Asia Pacific President of MSD expressed joy upon learning that the Ministry of Health will include an HPV vaccine in the National Immunisation Programme.

"MSD has officially confirmed its commitment to continue supporting Việt Nam with Gavi pricing for HPV vaccine through UNICEF until the end of 2027. In parallel, we continue co-ordinating with UNFPA to support HPV implementation, especially in communication activities to raise community awareness and promote people's participation," Dr. Otoo informed.

Oncology is one of MSD's core areas, he said, affirming that MSD has decided to invest over $40 million in clinical research in Việt Nam, including research in oncology and vaccines.

"These investments not only enhance domestic research and development capacity but also contribute to shortening the future access time for Vietnamese patients to advanced innovative therapies," he said.

Towards technology transfer for HPV vaccine production in Việt Nam

At a working session, Dr. Otoo informed about some key areas of desired co-operation, specifically: continuing to enhance community education and communication about HPV burden and the role of prevention; co-operating with the Administration of Disease Prevention in the vaccination coverage monitoring project, through upgrading and completing the National Immunisation Information System; and surveying and evaluating opportunities for HPV vaccine production technology transfer in Việt Nam in the future.

The Asia Pacific President of MSD said MSD is always ready to cooperate in continuing patient support programmes for oncology and orphan drugs in Việt Nam while expecting the list of drugs covered by health insurance to be issued soon by the Ministry of Health and take effect from the second quarter.

Regarding MSD's proposal on the list of drugs covered by health insurance, Minister Lan informed that Ministry of Health units are making efforts for the Circular to be issued quickly.

"I have also promised constituents, therefore, I have been and am requesting relevant units of the Ministry to coordinate with the focal unit, the Health Insurance Department, to quickly complete and submit to Ministry leadership for consideration and approval," said Minister Lan.

At the event, Minister Lan presented the Ministry of Health's Certificate of Merit to MSD Vietnam; and presented the Commemorative Medal "For People's Health" to two individuals: Katharina Geppert, managing director and Đàm Thị Hoàng Lan, external affairs director, MSD Vietnam.

“This is a particularly meaningful milestone – not only an opportunity to reflect on our journey and report to the Minister on our proud achievements, but also a chance to express our sincere gratitude to our partners who have accompanied us along the way. At the same time, it provides an opportunity for us to reaffirm our long‑term commitment and confidence in MSD’s sustainable growth in Việt Nam,” Katharina Geppert said. — VNS