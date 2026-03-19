Digital technology driving governance shift, innovation: conference

HCM CITY — Digital technology is transforming governance models and accelerating innovation, experts told a national scientific conference in HCM City on March 18.

At the conference called “Application of digital technology in scientific development and innovation,” organised by Thủ Dầu Một University and the HCM City University of Industry and Trade, they discussed a range of topics including artificial intelligence, data science, digital transformation in education, algorithms and cybersecurity, smart systems, green technology, and the digital economy.

Speaking at the opening session, Bùi Thanh Khiết, vice rector of Thủ Dầu Một University, said the conference aimed to provide an academic platform for sharing research findings and proposing solutions to promote the application of digital technologies in science, education and socio-economic development.

Amid rapid digital transformation, foundational technologies such as AI, big data, the Internet of Things and cloud computing are reshaping research methods, knowledge management and development models, he said.

“Their application not only improves research efficiency but also drives innovation in teaching methods and modern training models, while strengthening linkages between universities, research institutes and enterprises.”

At the plenary session, Nguyễn Long Giang, deputy director of the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology’s Institute of Information Technology, said AI and semiconductor technologies are becoming key pillars in global value chain competition.

“Việt Nam should clearly define its position in the global value chain and focus on areas of advantage such as design, testing and application, while investing in high-quality human resources to integrate more deeply into the global technology ecosystem.”

From a business perspective, Trần Anh Tuấn, CEO and founder of Saolatek and vice chairman of the Vietnam UAV Network, highlighted the potential of the low-altitude economy linked to unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) ecosystems.

He said UAV applications in agriculture, infrastructure monitoring, logistics, and urban management could enhance productivity, reduce costs and support smart governance.

“However, further development would require a more complete legal framework, technical standards and stronger cooperation among the State, businesses and research institutions, particularly in workforce training.”

At thematic sessions, participants agreed that digital transformation in education must be implemented comprehensively, from technological infrastructure and curricula to teaching and assessment methods.

They described the development of online learning platforms, learning management systems and AI applications as key to improving training quality.

Amid rising cybersecurity risks, they stressed the need to develop security solutions, optimise algorithms and strengthen capabilities to prevent cyberattacks.

In green technology, discussions focused on the use of digital tools in environmental monitoring, energy management, green logistics, and reduction of emissions.

Speaking about the digital economy, participants noted that digital technologies are reshaping governance models, requiring stronger collaboration between universities and enterprises to bridge the gap between training and real-world practice and to foster innovation.

On the sidelines of the conference, Thủ Dầu Một University signed agreements with the Institute of Information Technology, Quang Trung Software City Development Company and TMA Solutions to promote research, technology transfer and human resource development in digital technology. — VNS