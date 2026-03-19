Vietnamese youth forum amplifies young voices for action in new era

HÀ NỘI — More than 1 million young people across Việt Nam joined the forum on youth voices and youth union actions, held on Thursday and connected via over 16,000 online access points, highlighting a growing momentum for the youth's engagement in national development.

Organised by the Secretariat of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee, the dialogue focused on renewing the union’s operations in alignment with new requirements and conditions, promoting the pioneering role of young people in the new era of the nation’s rise, and supporting their comprehensive development.

According to First Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee Bùi Quang Huy, the forum took place amid major national milestones, including the successful 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-31 tenure. It also came as the youth union approaches its 95th founding anniversary and is preparing for the 13th National Congress. Notably, the organisers received more than 71,000 questions and proposals from youth union members, nearly seven times higher than last year.

Huy emphasised that Việt Nam’s new development phase requires rapid yet sustainable growth, mastery of science and technology, and enhanced innovation and digital transformation. In this context, young people are expected to play a pioneering role, and the youth union must strengthen its guidance and support mechanisms.

Priority will continue to be given to political and ideological education, and modernising its approach through digital tools and practical activities. A key initiative in the coming term will be the movement “The Vietnamese Youth Pioneering in the New Era,” encouraging leadership in five areas: science and technology, innovation and digital transformation; economic development and entrepreneurship; international integration; volunteer activities for the community; and national defence, he added.

At the forum, attention was also given to expanding the youth's engagement, particularly among industrial workers and overseas students.

Nguyễn Tường Lâm, Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee and President of the Việt Nam Youth Federation, stressed the goal of ensuring no young person is left outside youth union and association structures.

Meanwhile, Standing Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee Nguyễn Minh Triết highlighted the vital role of overseas Vietnamese youth and intellectuals as bridges for global knowledge transfer. Future plans include strengthening global youth networks and fostering closer links with domestic institutions and businesses. — VNA/VNS