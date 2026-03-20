Hà Nội begins construction on new sections of Ring Road 2.5

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội authorities officially began the construction on new sections of the Ring Road 2.5 project on Friday morning, which is expected to serve the city’s socio-economic growth and alleviate traffic congestion.

The project has a total investment of over VNĐ8.4 trillion (US$319.2 million) and is scheduled to be completed in 2026.

It is divided into three segments, with a total length of 2.6km.

Specifically, the section connecting Dịch Vọng new urban area and Dương Đình Nghệ street is 710m long and 50m wide. The Vũ Phạm Hàm–Trần Duy Hưng section has a length of 600m long, while the Ngụy Như Kon Tum–Nguyễn Trãi section spans roughly 950m, both measure about 40m in width.

Ring Road 2.5 is an urban corridor between Ring Road 2 and 3. Under the city’s plan, it connects existing residential areas and new urban developments in Hà Nội’s inner districts, with significant potential to drive the capital’s commercial and service-sector growth.

The route begins at the Ciputra New Urban Area and ends at its intersection with Ring Road 3, near Thanh Trì Bridge, with a total planned length of approximately 19.60km. To date, five out of the 13 sections have been completed and put into operations, totalling 11.28km.

Another five sections, with a combined length of 6.1km, are currently in the preparation phase for investment and construction. The remaining three sections, spanning 2.26km, have yet to receive approval.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Hà Nội’s People Committee Chairman Vũ Đại Thắng said the project is among those designated for implementation under the city’s emergency construction order.

It plays a vital role in linking radial routes from Phú Tượng to Lĩnh Nam areas, forming an inner ring road in the urban areas south of the Red River.

The route is expected to help redistribute traffic flows and ease pressure on routes on Ring Road 2 and 3.

The city authorities have requested investors and contractors to mobilise all resources, strictly comply with legal regulations, ensure construction quality, and complete the project on schedule. — VNS