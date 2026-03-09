Fundraising campaign launched in France for memorial stele to AO victims

PARIS – A number of organisations and associations in France have launched a fundraising campaign to build a memorial stele dedicated to victims of Agent Orange/dioxin at Choisy Park, Paris.

The project is expected to become the first memorial in France and Europe honouring the millions of people who continue to suffer from the long-term consequences of the toxic chemical.

The campaign is being spearheaded by the support committee for Trần Tố Nga, with the aim of raising 10,489 EUR (US$12,086) to complete the construction of the memorial stele. Beyond commemorating the victims of Agent Orange, the initiative also seeks to raise international public awareness of the lasting human and environmental impacts caused by the chemical. The memorial is expected to be inaugurated later this spring.

The project was first launched in 2022 at the initiative of Alexandre Florentin, a member of the Paris City Council, following coordination with authorities in the 13th arrondissement and a range of civil society organisations. As part of the project, a dove tree (Davidia involucrata), a species native to Asia, was planted at Choisy Park in December last year as a symbolic tribute.

A glass memorial stele will be installed next to the tree, featuring an illustration created by artist Kim Doan Quoc, a member of the Collectif Vietnam-Dioxine organisation. The design evokes the image of mangrove forests, symbolising resilience and vitality in the face of harsh natural conditions, while also recalling landscapes severely contaminated and devastated by Agent Orange.

The initiative has received active support from numerous French and France-Vietnam organisations and associations. These include the France–Vietnam Friendship Association (AAFV), the Republican War Veterans Association (ARAC), the Chevilly Larue Yen Bai Friendship Association, Cap Vietnam, the Information and Documentation Centre on Contemporary Vietnam (CID Vietnam), the Villejuif Twinning Committee, and Collectif Vietnam-Dioxine, among others. VNA/VNS