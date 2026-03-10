Government outlines plan to implement special policies to improve public health care

HÀ NỘI — A Government plan outlining special policies to improve public health care and protection has been approved by Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long, setting out clear responsibilities, authority, tasks, timelines and expected outcomes for ministries and state agencies.

The plan, issued under Decision No 388/QĐ-TTg, aligns with National Assembly's Resolution No 261/2025/QH15 on public health breakthroughs. It aims to ensure timely, coordinated and effective implementation among relevant stakeholders while avoiding waste of resources.

The document seeks to strengthen awareness and accountability among ministries, sectors and local authorities, as well as related organisations and individuals, in carrying out the National Assembly Resolution. It also aims to ensure unity in both understanding and action so that its direction, provisions and objectives can be promptly translated into practice and deliver tangible results.

Accordingly, in the first quarter of 2026, the Ministry of Health will coordinate with ministries, ministerial-level agencies, Government bodies and municipal and provincial People’s Committees to finalise materials for communicating and implementing the resolution.

The Resolution will be widely disseminated among officials, civil servants and public employees, particularly those directly affected by its provisions. Communication activities will emphasise the importance of the National Assembly document in addressing current challenges and bottlenecks while promoting socio-economic development.

At the central level, the Ministry of Health will coordinate implementation through conferences, seminars and forums beginning in the first quarter of 2026. At the local level, provincial and municipal People’s Committees will lead similar activities within the same timeframe and formats.

The drafting and issuance of related regulations and guidelines must comply with the Prime Minister’s Decision No 2835/QĐ-TTg dated December 31, 2025. The Government’s plan also requires a review and systematisation of legal normative documents, along with the codification of legal provisions related to the resolution within the scope of each state agency’s responsibilities.

These agencies will amend, supplement, replace, repeal or issue new legal normative documents within their authority, or propose that competent authorities do so, to ensure consistency with the National Assembly Resolution and its implementing regulations.

Ministries will be responsible for documents issued by their units or those they have drafted and submitted to competent authorities. People’s Committees of centrally governed cities and provinces will carry out similar tasks for legal normative documents issued by local authorities.

Ministries, ministerial-level agencies, State agencies and local People’s Committees must submit the results of their reviews, along with proposed handling measures and recommendations, to the Ministry of Health before March 31. The ministry will then compile the reports and submit them to the Prime Minister.

In addition, the Ministry of Health will lead and coordinate with the Ministry of Justice, the Government Office and other relevant ministries, agencies, organisations and local authorities to regularly monitor, supervise and ensure implementation of the National Assembly Resolution. — VNS