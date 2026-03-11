Free screenings of classic Vietnamese films celebrate cinema

HÀ NỘI — As part of the celebration of the 73rd anniversary of the founding of Vietnamese cinema on March 15, the Vietnam Film Institute will present special screenings of three Vietnamese classics for film enthusiasts in Hà Nội from March 11 to 13.

The event honours the historical and artistic values of films from different eras, while also providing the public, especially younger generations, with access to classics that have shaped the nation's cultural identity.

March 15, 1953, became an important milestone marking the birth and development of revolutionary Vietnamese cinema. Over a long and tumultuous journey, cinema has not only served as a means to truthfully reflect social life and heroic history, but also as a place to express the thoughts and aspirations of the Vietnamese people.

At this event, audiences will enjoy three representative feature films that each reflect different stages in the development of Vietnamese cinema.

Starting the celebration on March 11 is Vùng Trời (Sky Zone), directed by Huy Thành. The film portrays the resilient people who defend the nation's skies, conveying the fighting spirit and indomitable will of the Vietnamese people within a unique historical context.

On March 12, Hy Vọng Cuối Cùng (Last Hope), directed by Trần Phương will be screened. The film made a strong impression on viewers with its richly developed characters and humanistic message, and won two awards at the sixth Vietnam Film Festival in 1983. It is also one of the three major films that helped director Trần Phương receive the State Prize for Literature and Arts.

Closing the series on March 13 is Gánh Xiếc Rong (The Travelling Circus) by director Việt Linh. This film offers a multifaceted view of the precarious yet passionate lives of travelling circus performers. Through the stories of these modest lives, the work reflects deep human issues and presents the director’s distinctive creative voice during Việt Nam’s cinematic renovation period.

The programme will run from March 11 to 13 at Ngọc Khánh Cinema on 523 Kim Mã Street, Hà Nội. Screenings start at 9am, and admission is free. The organisers hope to offer audiences meaningful artistic experiences and help spread appreciation for classic Vietnamese cinema in contemporary life. — VNS