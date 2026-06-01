Golden Kite Awards 2026 to promote Huế heritage culture and tourism

HUẾ — The 2026 Golden Kite Awards are expected to take place at the end of this year in the ancient city of Huế, accompanied by a programme of cultural and artistic activities aimed at celebrating Vietnamese cinema and promoting local culture and tourism.

At a recent working session with the Huế City People’s Committee, the Việt Nam Cinema Association (VCA) proposed the city host and co-organise the event, widely regarded as one of the most prestigious awards in Việt Nam’s film industry.

A range of activities is planned alongside the awards ceremony, including film screenings, cultural exchanges and workshops to be held at cinemas, universities, cultural centres and other public venues across the city.

The programme will also feature an opening ceremony and a performance of nominated film music, alongside a seminar on cinematic branding, community film screenings and a talk show with film crews.

A gala dinner is also planned to promote Huế’s cuisine and tourism offerings.

Speaking at the session, Chairman of the Huế City People’s Committee Nguyễn Khắc Toàn expressed support for the VCA’s proposal and acknowledged the Golden Kite Awards as one of the most prestigious professional honours in Vietnamese cinema.

Toàn said the event plays an important role in honouring artists and filmmakers for their contributions to the industry while also encouraging creativity, improving artistic quality and supporting the development of Việt Nam’s film sector.

The Huế City People’s Committee unanimously agreed on the organising plan and committed to accompanying, supporting and creating favourable conditions for the hosting of the awards in Huế, according to an official of the authority.

Huế authorities will direct relevant departments and units to closely coordinate with the VCA in surveying and planning the timing, location and main activities. They will also provide support in infrastructure, facilities, security, media and other conditions to ensure the event is organised effectively and safely.

Toàn hoped that through the 2026 Golden Kite Awards, Huế would have more opportunities to tell stories about its heritage, culture, people, gentle and hospitable lifestyle, and the depth of identity of the ancient capital through the language of cinema.

Established in 2003 by the VCA, the Golden Kite Awards were aimed at commemorating the founding of Vietnamese revolutionary cinema. It marks a significant effort to recognise cinematic achievements in the country, honouring excellence in Vietnamese filmmaking, spotlighting outstanding works, artists and contributions that advance the national film industry.

Last year, Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain), directed by Meritorious Artist Đặng Thái Huyền and produced by the People’s Army Cinema, won the award for feature film at the 2025 Golden Kite Awards ceremony held on January 15 in Hà Nội.

The film also earned its director the Best Director Award in the feature film category, marking a double win and making Red Rain the most honoured work of the night in the cinema section.

The 2025 edition attracted 164 entries, including 15 feature films, 13 multi-episode television dramas totalling 400 episodes, 72 documentaries, 10 science films, 24 animated films and 30 short films by young filmmakers.

According to the VCA, the growing number of submissions underscores the Golden Kite Awards’ strong appeal and their role as a launchpad for cinematic talent. — VNS