What vaccinations are required for school camping trips in Việt Nam?

Dr Jonathan Halevy*

Every year, schools across Việt Nam host outdoor camps that take students to national parks, rural provinces, riversides and forested areas. These experiences encourage independence and teamwork, but they also expose children to environments where certain infectious diseases are more common.

Many expat families are surprised to learn that vaccinations recommended for urban living may not be enough for jungle-bound or rural school trips. Below is a clear guide to help parents understand what vaccines are recommended, and why.

Ensure routine vaccinations are up to date

Before discussing camp-specific vaccines, it is essential that children are fully up to date with the national routine schedule. Required vaccines are:

MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella)

Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis (DTaP/Tdap)

Polio

Varicella (Chickenpox)

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis A (commonly recommended for Việt Nam)

Schools often require documentation of these vaccines. Parents are strongly encouraged to review their child’s vaccination records in advance and ensure all routine immunisations are up to date before attending school camp.

Tetanus booster recommended

A tetanus booster is recommended for all camp participants.

Outdoor activities increase the risk of cuts, scrapes or soil-contaminated wounds. A tetanus booster (Td or Tdap) is recommended if the child has not had one in the last 5-10 years.

Typhoid vaccine strongly recommended

A typhoid vaccine is strongly recommended for rural camps.

Typhoid fever is transmitted through contaminated food or water, which can happen more easily in rural travel settings. The vaccine is recommended for:

Camps outside major cities

Activities involving local food or homestays

River or trekking camps

Typhoid vaccinations are given as a single injection and last for three years.

Japanese Encephalitis: important, but often overlooked

This is the most commonly missed protection among expat families.

Japanese Encephalitis (JE) is transmitted by mosquitoes, especially in rural and semi-rural areas with rice fields, farms or bodies of water – exactly the type of environment many school camps visit.

School trips involving trekking, jungle exploration, farming/eco-tour activities or overnight stays near fields or lakes all carry an increased risk.

Vaccination is recommended for:

Children who have not completed the full two-dose JE vaccine series

Children new to Việt Nam

Students attending multi-day outdoor camps

Rabies for high-exposure activities

Rabies exists in Việt Nam, and the vaccine should be considered for certain activities. Without vaccination, this disease is fatal. Exposure may occur through stray dogs in rural areas, bats in caves or outdoor animal encounters.

A pre-exposure rabies vaccine is not required for every child, but may be recommended for camps that involve caving, wildlife interaction or remote trekking where medical care is far away.

Influenza vaccine recommended annually

Flu outbreaks are common among groups of students travelling together. The influenza vaccine helps reduce:

Fever, coughs or illness during camp

Post-camp outbreaks in classrooms

Disruption to learning and family schedules

Additional considerations for teenagers

Depending on age, some schools also recommend:

Meningococcal vaccine (adolescents, especially for dorm-style sleeping arrangements)

HPV vaccine (not camp-specific but important for age groups 9–14). At FMP, we usually start vaccinating at 12 and over

Dengue vaccine (QDENGA): For children four years and older (two doses, three months apart). Even a single dose offers meaningful protection.

When should parents plan the vaccinations?

Ideally, children should be vaccinated 2-4 weeks before camp for maximum protection. JE, typhoid and rabies vaccines may require scheduling, so early preparation is best.

Key takeaway for parents

Việt Nam’s school camps are memorable and enriching, and with the right vaccinations, they are also safe.

The key message is that routine vaccines alone are not enough for rural, nature-based camps. JE and typhoid are especially important for expat families who may not be aware of local risks.

Preparing early ensures peace of mind so your child can focus on learning, exploring and having fun. — Family Medical Practice

*Dr Jonathan Halevy is one of the most knowledgeable paediatricians at Family Medical Practice, with years of international training and experience. A graduate of Tel Aviv University’s prestigious Sackler School of Medicine, he has honed his expertise in paediatric care across diverse medical environments. From routine wellness visits to managing complex medical conditions, Dr Halevy’s meticulous approach and deep understanding of child health have earned him the trust of countless families. His ability to connect with both children and parents ensures a supportive and reassuring experience, delivering care that meets the highest international standards.

FMP Healthcare Group operates medical centres in major cities including HCM City, Hà Nội and Đà Nẵng, offering consultations with international doctors, check-up centres and emergency ambulance services. In HCM City, we have clinics in Districts 1, 2, and 7, along with the Care 1 - Executive Health Check-Up Centre and internationally accredited *9999 emergency ambulance services.

To book an appointment with Dr Jonathan Halevy, please contact our FMP clinic at Diamond Plaza, 34 Lê Duẩn, Sài Gòn Ward, HCM City, via phone at +84 28 3822 7848 or email hcmc@vietnammedicalpractice.com.