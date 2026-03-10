Mother Goddess worship heritage shines in contemporary life

HÀ NỘI — The practice of the Vietnamese Tam Phủ Mother Goddess worship (a belief system honouring the Mother Goddesses who govern the Three Palaces of Heaven, Water and Mountains/Forests) was recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2016. The central ritual of this tradition is the hầu đồng (spirit mediumship ritual/trance ritual - in which a medium embodies different deities).

Through traditional cultural elements such as elaborate ritual costumes, music, hát văn singing (a form of spiritual folk chanting performed with traditional instruments), dance and folk performances, the Vietnamese people convey messages of patriotism, the moral value of gratitude to ancestors, and aspirations for peace and prosperity.

In recent years, the efforts of management agencies and specialised institutions at both central and local levels, together with the active participation of artisans and practising communities, have helped enhance the heritage’s value in community life and attract wider public interest. These efforts have contributed to spreading traditional cultural values in line with the spirit of Resolution 80 of the Politburo on preserving and promoting national cultural values. VNS