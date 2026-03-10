Mother Goddess worship heritage shines in contemporary life

|Hầu đồng is a unique spiritual ritual that forms a central part of the Vietnamese Mother Goddess worship heritage. VNA/VNS Photos
HÀ NỘI — The practice of the Vietnamese Tam Phủ Mother Goddess worship (a belief system honouring the Mother Goddesses who govern the Three Palaces of Heaven, Water and Mountains/Forests) was recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2016. The central ritual of this tradition is the hầu đồng (spirit mediumship ritual/trance ritual - in which a medium embodies different deities).
Through traditional cultural elements such as elaborate ritual costumes, music, hát văn singing (a form of spiritual folk chanting performed with traditional instruments), dance and folk performances, the Vietnamese people convey messages of patriotism, the moral value of gratitude to ancestors, and aspirations for peace and prosperity.
In recent years, the efforts of management agencies and specialised institutions at both central and local levels, together with the active participation of artisans and practising communities, have helped enhance the heritage’s value in community life and attract wider public interest. These efforts have contributed to spreading traditional cultural values in line with the spirit of Resolution 80 of the Politburo on preserving and promoting national cultural values. VNS
|Many Vietnamese people visit temples in early spring to watch or perform hầu đồng rituals and pray for good fortune.
|Through costumes, gestures and expressions, spirit mediums embody sacred figures associated with historical legends.
|An artisan performs a ceremonial incarnation during the ritual.
|The ritual harmoniously combines spiritual singing, costumes and sacred dance to represent the descent of deities.
|Cung văn musicians perform spiritual chants accompanied by traditional musical instruments during the ritual.
|Through ritual performances, spirit mediums embody sacred figures associated with historical legends and heroic deeds.
|A spirit medium after completing a hầu đồng ritual.
|During the ritual, assistants help prepare and change the costumes of spirit mediums for each ceremonial incarnation.
|Ceremonial incarnations in the ritual praise deities, Mother Goddesses and heroes who have served the nation.
|Hầu đồng is a distinctive ritual reflecting the rich spiritual culture of the Vietnamese Mother Goddess worship tradition.
|Beyond a spiritual practice, the hầu đồng ritual is also regarded as a unique form of performance art that embodies many traditional cultural values.
|The ritual costumes, known as “khăn chầu áo ngự”, are colourful and highly symbolic, often made of silk or brocade and intricately embroidered by hand.
|Through costumes, gestures and expressive movements, spirit mediums embody different deities whose stories and heroic deeds have been preserved through history.
|Many Vietnamese people, especially at the beginning of spring, visit temples and palaces to watch or perform hầu đồng rituals, praying for health, prosperity and good fortune.
