Vietnamese golfer Minh wins doubles at Bandon Dunes Championship

Golf

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Nguyễn Anh Minh made a doubles at the Bandon Dunes Championship, a golf tournament for students in the US.

Minh, a freshman of Oregon State University, claimed the individual title, shooting a 13-under over 54 holes while his Oregon ran away with the team trophy by 17 strokes on March 11, Hà Nội time.

The team title is its first since the 2024 Redhawk Invitational and the first at the Bandon event since 2020. Minh is the first Beaver individual to claim a title since Jackson Lake at the 2024 Redhawk and is also the first Beaver to win an individual championship in Bandon.

Oregon State took the top four spots individually. Three others are Rylan Johnson who finished third with a 7-under final tally, Ethan Elleraas at fourth with a 6-under score, and Collin Hodgkinson at 10th with a 3-under.

The individual second place went to Hayden Adams of Penn University, who scored 8-under.

The team's second place went to University of Oregon, followed by Seattle University.

Minh, who started school in September, tied the Oregon State individual round record with a 10-under 61 on Sunday. He followed that with a 1-under 70 on Monday, then a 2-under 69 on Tuesday.

The smallest-sized player of the team also set a record of 17 birdies in the tournament. Thanked to his outstanding performance, the Beavers were the only club in the 15-team field to finish under par in all three rounds.

This victory officially made Minh the first Vietnamese golfer in history winning a championship at an NCAA Division I tournament – ​​the most prestigious and demanding competition in American collegiate golf. — VNS