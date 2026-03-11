Hên lights the fuse for Việt Nam’s forward line

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s attack may have found its missing spark. Naturalised forward Đỗ Hoàng Hên (formerly Hendrio Araujo da Silva) has burst into the V.League 1 spotlight with a match-winning double in the Hà Nội derby, giving coach Kim Sang-sik fresh hope ahead of the 2027 Asian Cup campaign.

The Brazilian-born striker’s brace delivered a 2-1 victory for Hà Nội FC over Hà Nội Police and lifted his season tally to six goals plus three assists in just nine league appearances. That output, roughly a goal or an assist per match, has made him the club’s top scorer and one of the league’s most efficient attackers, matched only in raw volume by Alan Grafite’s haul for Hà Nội Police.

The contrast with Việt Nam’s established forwards is stark. Nguyễn Xuân Sơn, back from injury, has scored just once in five V.League 1 outings. Nguyễn Tiến Linh has three goals in 15 matches, Phạm Tuấn Hải has three and one assist in 13 and promising young Nguyễn Đình Bắc is yet to open his account, with one assist in 13 games. With familiar names struggling for rhythm, Hên’s emergence is a timely boost for the national side.

Coach Kim and his staff watched the derby from the stands, impressed by what they saw. Hên’s goals were no fluke: he shrugged off high pressing from players like Quang Hải and Thành Long, slipped past a defence marshalled by Đoàn Văn Hậu and Bùi Hoàng Việt Anh and finished calmly past goalkeeper Nguyễn Filip. Constant movement, intelligent positioning and clinical finishing earned him praise as a player who can unlock tight defences.

Hà Nội FC manager Harry Kewell lauded Hên’s work rate and tactical discipline, highlighting his technical skills and the way he contributes to team play beyond scoring.

Born in Brazil in 1994, Hên became a Vietnamese citizen in October 2025 and now speaks the language fluently while embracing local culture.

Eligible for international duty, Hên says he isn’t worried by the depth of talent in Vietnamese football.

“I’m happy to see many young players doing well for the U23s and the senior team. It’s great for Vietnamese football. I focus on my own game, and that’s all I can control,” he said.

Expect a call-up soon as coach Kim prepares the squad for a friendly against Bangladesh and a crucial qualifier against Malaysia for a place at the 2027 Asian Cup.

Hên’s form injects fresh life into Việt Nam’s attack and could prove an unexpected challenge for opponents preparing to face the national team. — VNS