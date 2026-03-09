MB Hà Nội Cup back in town, drawing pickleball stars

Pickleball

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has been chosen as the first destination for the PPA Asia 1000, as the pickleball tournament MB Hà Nội Cup 2026 will be held with a record number of participants.

The largest international pickleball event in Việt Nam will be held from April 1 to 5 at the Mỹ Đình Indoor Athletics Palace.

It will be the third time within two years that the PPA Asia 1000 is held in the country, after taking place in HCM City and Đà Nẵng in 2025.

Following two successful editions, the PPA Asia Hà Nội event features more than 700 players competing in both elite and amateur disciplines.

Leading this world-class field is the world's number one player Ben Johns, who will return to Việt Nam after his historic 2025 appearance. He is joined by an elite roster, including Gabriel Tardio, Tyson McGuffin, Federico Staksrud, Anna Bright, Dylan Frazier, Tyra Black and Zane Navratil.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese stars expected to attend the tournament include Lý Hoàng Nam, Trịnh Linh Giang, Phúc Huỳnh, Ken Tâm and Sophia Phương Anh.

"Less than a year later, I am here again to introduce a tournament of an even higher tier within the system. The capital city of Hà Nội has been selected as the opening stop of the 2026 season. This milestone reflects the remarkable growth of pickleball in Việt Nam and its rising presence on the regional map," said Nguyễn Hải Long, a representative of event co-organisers New Sports.

Long noted: "For New Sports, every tournament goes beyond being just an event. We strive to create a platform where players of different skill levels and age groups can compete and grow, contributing to the development of pickleball and of Vietnamese sports as a whole.

"Bringing a PPA Tour event to Hà Nội is a deliberate milestone. It reflects our proven organisational capability, the trust of our partners, and a shared ambition to elevate Vietnamese pickleball on the regional stage."

He added that thanks to the organising unit's strong foundation and careful preparation, the MB Hà Nội Cup could leave a meaningful mark on both the community and the region.

"We have assembled the largest line-up of PPA professionals ever to compete at a PPA Asia event," said Kimberly Koh of United Pickleball Association Asia, the premier professional and amateur pickleball tour in the continent.

In addition to naming all the elite players taking part in the tournament, Koh said she is looking forward to seeing "our very own Vietnamese and Asian players take on the very best in the world."

"In many ways, it feels like we have come full circle since last year – hand in hand with our most valued partners, many of whom are here with us today.

"We all share the same vision: to grow pickleball both at the professional level and within the community, and through sport, build healthier and happier societies," she said.

Koh noted that this milestone event, combined with the US$300,000 prize pool, proves once again that Việt Nam is at the heart of pickleball in the region.

The singles event winners will take home $4,500 each, while the doubles winners will pocket $7,500. If they are athletes with PPA Pro contracts, they will enjoy an additional bonus of up to 100 per cent off the tournament's cost.

Athletes will also receive points for their world ranking, with 1,000 points, 800 points and 400 points awarded to the top three, respectively.

Tickets will be sold through Ticketbox with prices ranging from VNĐ130,000 to VNĐ20 million for different seating areas from grandstand to courtside, offering fans a variety of viewing experiences to watch matches live at the arena. — VNS