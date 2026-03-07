Defender Đức makes a move for open future

Football

Thanh Hà

Ten years after being shown the exit at the PVF football training centre, Phạm Lý Đức has come full circle, returning with a mission to help PVF-CAND FC avoid relegation from the national premier league.

The national U23 defender from Hà Nội Police has joined PVF-CAND on loan until the end of the season. The move is widely seen as pragmatic, with Hà Nội Police in formidable form in the league and Đức struggling to secure a regular place ahead of experienced veterans.

At his new club, Đức will also have the chance to sharpen his skills as he waits for a possible call-up from Kim Sang-sik for national duty in international competitions in 2026.

“I was ousted from PVF in 2016. Now it is 2026; exactly 10 years since that bad day. This decade-long comeback is very special for me," said Đức.

"I have aspiration, ambition and great determination when having the chance to wear the PVF-CAND jersey. I will try my best to contribute to the club.”

Life changing opportunity

Đức has loved football since boyhood in Tây Ninh Province. His passion for the game was strongly supported by his father, who had once pursued bodybuilding.

"He saw my dream and also recognised that football might help change my family's living conditions," said Đức.

"My family was not well-off, in fact we were struggling financially. At that time the national young teams were making major breakthroughs in regional tournaments, and my father believed in my ability and encouraged me to pursue football as a career, hoping it would give us a chance to change our lives."

Đức joined the PVF training centre in 2013 at the age of 10 and spent three years eating, training and sleeping with the ball in HCM City.

However, his dream was dashed when coaches said he did not meet their requirements and had to return home.

"I couldn't believe that was the truth, and I cried the whole way home," said Đức. "Luckily, the door did not completely close. A week later, the Nutifood Football Academy (Nutifood-JMG) opened their recruitment programme, and I passed all tests to earn a place in the centre."

He won the national U21 title with Nutifood-JMG in 2021 in the team’s first appearance. He received his first contract with HCM City FC that year before moving to Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu and Hoàng Anh Gia Lai, where he secured a second U21 title in 2024.

That achievement earned Đức a place in the former national champions’ first team.

Despite being one of the youngest players, he not only secured a regular place in the starting XI but also became a key figure in the team’s defence, playing in V.League 1.

Later, Đức moved to Hà Nội Police and helped the side win the 2025 National Cup title before being called up to the national youth squads, which went on to win the regional U23 championship, the 33rd SEA Games in 2025 and the bronze medal at the 2026 Asian U23 Cup.

"The first time I played in the V.League 1, the first goal and having my name in the national squads were exceptional feelings. I couldn't describe them. When I called my mother to inform her the news (that I had been selected for the national team), we both cried," Đức said.

"As a young player, I have nothing but my effort and determination to show my ability to coaches. Eventually I earned their trust and secured a regular place in the first team."

New move, new hope

However, Đức struggled to secure his place in Hà Nội Police’s first team, as teammates such as Trần Đình Trọng, Đoàn Văn Hậu, Hugo Gomes, Bùi Hoàng Việt Anh and Cao Pendant Quang Vinh were all strong performers.

He has taken to the field only three times this season and is eager for more time on the pitch.

“Joining PVF-CAND means I will have more opportunities to play and showcase my skills. It will help me gain experience and develop further,” said Đức.

“I have spoken with coach Nguyễn Thành Công and discussed the club's direction and playing style. I believe this is the right environment to help me improve,” said Đức, whose consistent performances and powerful playing style have attracted the attention of several clubs in South Korea’s K.League 2.

The defender, who is valued at 125,000 euros (US$145,000), has reportedly been offered a one-year loan move, according to an assistant coach of the national team.

"Every player wants to go abroad to compete and prove their ability. Playing internationally helps me learn and gain valuable experience for my career," said Đức. "Whether I succeed or fail, I will try my best, and whatever happens, happens."

Đức will have his second match with PVF-CAND this weekend when they host defending champions Thép Xanh Nam Định.

He hopes to not only strengthen the defence and keep a clean sheet at home but also again impress the national coaching board for a slot in the national team.

"Whether I am picked to play or not, I will continue training for the future. When the opportunity arises, I will seize it and make the most of it," he said. — VNS