Việt Nam finish third in ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship 2026

Futsal

HÀ NỘI — Showing grit and goals in equal measure, Việt Nam turned the tables in style to defeat Indonesia 4-1 and secure third place at the ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship 2026 on March 2 in Thailand.

After a goalless first half, Nisma Francida Rusdiana put Indonesia ahead in the 21st minute.

Việt Nam responded emphatically. Lê Thị Thanh Ngân equalised in the 24th minute, before Trần Thị Thùy Trang struck in the 26th, Biện Thị Hằng added another in the 27th and Nguyễn Phương Anh sealed the 4-1 victory in the 38th minute, marking Việt Nam’s second biggest win of the tournament.

It was Việt Nam’s second victory over Indonesia in three months. In the 33rd SEA Games final, Việt Nam won 5-0 to claim their first ever championship trophy.

Later on March 2, Thailand were crowned champions after edging Australia 5-4 in the final at Terminal 21 Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima.

A hat-trick from captain Darika Peanpailun in the 31st, 35th and 36th minutes, saw her named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and propelled Thailand to their first ASEAN title.

Thailand’s other goals came from Sangrawee Meekham in the fifth minute and Jenjira Bubpha in the 19th.

Australia benefited from two own goals, the first by Sangrawee in the 17th minute and the second by Sasiprapha Suksen in the 24th.

Alexia Elisabeth Karrys-Stahl scored in the 24th minute and Nikkita Fazzari added another in the 40th to complete Australia’s tally. — VNS