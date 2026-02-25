Việt Nam top AFC’s epic moment contest

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s road to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup has scored another victory, voted the greatest moment in AFC Women’s Asian Cup history and underlining how a single campaign can change the game for a nation.

The landmark achievement was ranked No.1 among nine defining episodes selected by the Asian Football Confederation as emblematic of the growth, drama and global impact of women’s football across the continent.

As part of a media campaign ahead of the 2026 Asian Cup in Australia in March, the governing body invited fans to watch nine iconic video moments, vote for their favourite and answer a pop-up trivia question testing their knowledge of the competition. The online contest ran from January 30 to February 20.

The results showed that the 2022 moment entitled Việt Nam defy the odds secured the highest share of the vote with 24 per cent.

Australia win first Asian title (2010) finished second with 23 per cent, followed by Thailand make FIFA Women’s World Cup history (2014) with 11 per cent.

In a 35-second clip, the AFC showcased Việt Nam’s standout goals, decisive strikes and match-winning plays from the 2022 tournament, which also served as qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

After being eliminated in the quarter-finals, Việt Nam had to fight for their place through a three-way play-off.

Under the world’s oldest national head coach Mai Đức Chung, the team scored crucial goals under intense pressure, sealing two decisive victories over Thailand and Chinese Taipei in the play-off to qualify for their first Women’s World Cup.

That breakthrough announced Việt Nam on the global stage and marked a defining chapter in the country’s football history.

The recognition provides added motivation for Chung and his players as they prepare for the 2026 Asian Cup in Australia.

In their 10th successive appearance at the finals, Việt Nam will face India, Chinese Taipei and Japan in Group C on March 6, 7 and 10 respectively. — VNS