Vietnamese women’s football team gear up for Asian Cup challenge

Football

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese women’s football team are intensifying preparations for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026, scheduled to take place from March 1 to 21 in Australia.

The tournament will feature 12 teams divided into three groups, with the top two from each group advancing to the quarter-finals. The winners of the quarter-finals will progress to the semi-finals, while the losing teams will enter the playoffs. Reaching the quarter-finals is crucial for any team aiming to secure a World Cup berth.

Among the anticipated direct World Cup qualifiers, the leading Asian teams are North Korea, Japan, China, South Korea and Australia, leaving one spot open for competition among teams like Việt Nam, Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, the Philippines and India.

Việt Nam have been drawn into Group C, alongside Japan, India and Chinese Taipei. The immediate goal is to secure a quarter-final spot before aiming for further achievements.

To prepare, the team have been training since the second day of the Lunar New Year, demonstrating their determination to deliver a strong performance at the 2026 Asian Cup.

“The Vietnamese women's national football team resumed training on the second day of the Lunar New Year (February 18), prioritising collective preparation over family matters,” coach Mai Đức Chung said.

He also acknowledged the challenges ahead: “We are aware that the Asian Cup will be difficult. However, with the determination and unity of our players, we are ready to make sacrifices to achieve our goals.”

The Vietnamese women’s team plan to depart for Australia on February 27, eager to meet the challenges of the tournament. They will face India on March 4, followed by matches against Chinese Taipei on March 7 and Japan on March 10.

Four years ago, Việt Nam clinched a spot in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup by defeating Chinese Taipei 2-1 in a pivotal playoff match. Fans are hopeful for a repeat performance under coach Chung’s leadership.

Olympics aspirations

The 2026 Women’s Asian Cup is also a vital step in qualifying for women’s football at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Only the eight quarter-finalists will be eligible to compete for Olympic spots, with Asia having at least two places available.

The qualifying process involves dividing the eight teams into two groups for home-and-away round-robin matches, with each team playing six games.

The group winners will qualify directly for the Olympics, while the runners-up will compete for an additional berth in an intercontinental playoff against a South American team. These qualifiers are set for FIFA international windows in 2027.

While Olympic qualification presents a significant challenge for Việt Nam, reaching the final qualifying stage would provide valuable continental competition for coach Chung’s team. Conversely, failing to qualify could limit Việt Nam’s major events in 2027 to regional tournaments like the SEA Games and the ASEAN Women’s Championship.

The outcome in Australia will thus be pivotal in shaping Việt Nam’s competitive landscape for 2027. A strong showing would help ensure continued participation at continental and global levels, aligning with the nation’s ambition to excel beyond Southeast Asia. — VNS