HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is drumming up global attention with the construction of the Trống Đồng (Bronze Drum) Stadium, a 135,000-seat venue that, once completed, will become the largest stadium in the world.

"Việt Nam will become home to the world's largest stadium. The new facility, currently under construction, will exceed North Korea's Rungrado May Day Stadium by 5,000 seats," said beIN Sports of Qatar.

A Qatari newspaper further reported: “The world's largest stadium is expected to be completed in 2028. Named the Bronze Drum, it will feature a retractable roof, allowing it to host sporting events as well as a range of community and artistic activities throughout the year.

This stadium presents an opportunity for Việt Nam to emerge as a new destination for top-tier international events organised by FIFA, the AFC, and the Olympic Council. The project aims to set a model for the region, complying with the stringent standards required for venues hosting major events.”

Currently, the three largest stadiums in the world are: Rungrado May Day Stadium in North Korea, with a capacity of 130,000 seats; Grand Stade Hassan II in Morocco, built for the 2030 World Cup, with 120,000 seats; and Michigan Stadium in the US, which can hold approximately 107,000 spectators.

South Korea’s Chosun newspaper remarked on the landmark project that under the guidance of coaches Park Hang-seo and Kim Sang-sik, the Vietnamese national team have made rapid progress. As a result, the country has decided to build the world’s largest dedicated football stadium. The Bronze Drum Stadium, scheduled for completion in August 2028 in the southern suburbs of Hà Nội, will have a capacity of 135,000 seats, almost double that of Old Trafford, which holds 74,310 in the English Premier League.

Previously, the Daily Mail (UK) reported: “Việt Nam has begun constructing the world's largest football stadium with staggering images of the proposed 135,000-capacity venue having been released. It is part of vast Olympic Sports City project, with the residential and sporting district expected to cost £28billion in total.

The stadium is set to be at the centre of the project, with officials stating the venue will stage large-scale sports, cultural, and socio-political events, while contributing to enhancing Việt Nam's standing on the international stage.

According to the plans, the architecture of the stadium has been based around the Đông Sơn bronze drum. The drum is a symbol of ancient Vietnamese civilisation, representing community spirit, strength and longevity.” — VNS