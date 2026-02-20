Good fortune, peace, and cultural experiences within spring journeys

HÀ NỘI — In recent years, alongside the tradition of family reunions during the Lunar New Year (Tết), travelling during the holiday has become increasingly popular. Early spring travel is not merely about sightseeing, it also carries the meaning of seeking good fortune, peace, and cultural experiences across different regions of the country.

Hà Nội – Experiencing tradition in the heart of the city

Hà Nội remains one of the most attractive destinations whenever Tết approaches. The capital’s spring atmosphere is both tranquil and ancient, yet filled with festive vitality. Strolling through the narrow streets of the Old Quarter in early spring, visitors can easily encounter blooming peach blossoms, golden kumquat trees, red calligraphy stalls, and the gentle scent of incense lingering at doorways.

During the first days of the Lunar New Year, the Temple of Literature becomes a popular destination for people seeking calligraphy as a symbol of academic success and career prosperity. Hoàn Kiếm Lake, Ngọc Sơn Temple, and Trấn Quốc Pagoda are also familiar places for early-year visits, where people pray for peace and well-being. Hà Nội during Tết is less crowded, its slower rhythm allowing visitors to fully savour the traditional Tết spirit that has been carefully preserved.

Sa Pa – Spring colours in the highlands

For those who enjoy a cool climate and wish to escape the bustle of urban life, Sa Pa, a popular destination in the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai, is an ideal choice. Each Tết season, the misty town takes on a poetic yet vibrant beauty, enriched by the cultural colours of ethnic minority communities. Plum and peach blossoms blanket mountain slopes, interwoven with colourful brocade costumes, creating a distinctive landscape found nowhere else.

Visitors come to Sa Pa not only to admire the scenery but also to experience local culture through spring markets, traditional festivals, khen dances, flute melodies, and lively spring fairs. Fansipan Peak – the “Roof of Indochina” – is also a popular destination, symbolising the challenge of self-conquest and the aspiration to overcome personal limits in the New Year.

Huế – Quiet elegance and depth

The ancient capital of Huế offers a gentle, contemplative beauty, making it ideal for those seeking serenity at the beginning of the year. Tết in the central city is not overly festive but retains a solemn, traditional character. Tree-lined streets, ancient pagodas, and the calm Hương River together create a peaceful, contemplative atmosphere.

Spring trips to Huế often include visits to the Imperial Citadel, Thiên Mụ Pagoda, and the Nguyễn King Mausoleums, or leisurely walks along the Perfume River. Huế’s Tết cuisine is also memorable, featuring bánh tét, nem chua, tré, ginger jam, and coconut jam, all rich in traditional flavours. Huế is not only a place to visit, but also a destination to “savour slowness” after a busy year.

Đà Nẵng – A coastal city in spring colours

In recent years, Đà Nẵng has become a popular Tết destination for families thanks to its harmonious blend of beaches, mountains, and a modern urban landscape. Early-year weather is pleasant, suitable for outdoor activities. Visitors can explore Bà Nà Hills, stroll along Mỹ Khê Beach, visit the Sơn Trà Peninsula, or admire the Dragon Bridge – a symbol of the youthful and dynamic city.

Đà Nẵng also serves as a convenient gateway to nearby destinations such as Hội An and Huế, creating a well-rounded spring travel itinerary. During Tết, the city is decorated with spring flowers, lanterns, and street cultural activities, offering a balance between modern vibrancy and traditional warmth.

Hội An – The ancient town under lantern lights

Part of Đà Nẵng City, Hội An during Tết possesses a unique charm – warm, nostalgic, and romantic. Its iconic yellow houses, colourful lanterns, and the tranquil Hoài River create a deeply evocative setting. Tet in Hội An is less crowded than peak tourist seasons, allowing visitors to stroll, enjoy local cuisine, and appreciate the town’s unhurried pace.

Activities such as floating lanterns, making New Year wishes, and participating in folk games add meaning to the journey. Hội An is suitable for families as well as travellers seeking a gentle, culturally rich atmosphere in early spring.

Southern destinations – Warm sunshine and spring vitality

Unlike the cool chill of the north or the calm solemnity of central Việt Nam, the south welcomes Tết under warm sunshine and bright skies. This is a key reason many travellers choose southern destinations for early spring trips, drawn by the region’s lively, open, and festive atmosphere.

Hồ Chí Minh City stands out with vibrant flower streets, Tết fairs, calligraphy streets and festively decorated central avenues. Visitors can walk along Nguyễn Huệ Flower Street, visit Bến Thành Market, Notre Dame Cathedral, or Bạch Đằng Wharf to experience the city’s energetic yet distinctly Tết-filled ambience.

Beyond the city, the Mekong Delta offers a completely different experience. Cần Thơ, Vĩnh Long, Bến Tre, and An Giang don a peaceful beauty during the new year, with fruit-laden orchards, bustling floating markets, and winding canals. Spring journeys in the delta are not only about scenery but also about enjoying rustic cuisine, listening to traditional đờn ca tài tử (southern amateur music), and experiencing the gentle, sincere character of southern people.

Meanwhile, Vũng Tàu and Phú Quốc are ideal choices for those wishing to welcome the new year by sea. Blue waters, golden sunshine, and fresh air offer a sense of relaxation and “energy renewal” after a busy year. While the north evokes Tết through peach blossoms and bánh chưng (square glutinous rice cake), the south ushers in spring with warm sunshine, yellow apricot blossoms, and the salty breeze of the sea.

Spring journeys of emotions and new beginnings

Travelling during Tết is more than a trip, it is a journey of emotions. Each destination carries its own colours and stories, helping travellers broaden their experience and refresh their spirit. Some choose lively destinations to immerse themselves in festivals, others seek mountains for tranquillity, while many head to the sea to embrace sunshine and wind. Regardless of the destination, what matters most is rest, connection with loved ones and starting the New Year with beautiful memories.

In modern life, early spring travel is gradually becoming a new cultural practice where tradition and modernity intersect. It is not only an opportunity to explore the country’s landscapes, but also a way for individuals to regain balance, nurture positive energy and step into a new year filled with hope. — VNA/VNS