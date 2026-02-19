Central region bursts into life in early spring

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s central region bursts into life each early spring, as a series of distinctive, centuries-old festivals draw both locals and visitors into celebrations steeped in deep cultural heritage and communal tradition.

Sình Village Wrestling Festival in Huế City

Staged annually on the 10th day of the first lunar month in Dương Nỗ Ward of Huế City, the Sình Village Wrestling Festival ranks among the central region’s most eagerly awaited spring gatherings. Dating back more than 400 years, the event provides locals with an energetic kickoff to the lunar new year ahead of the farming season.

Wrestlers arrive from every corner of Huế, many hailing from martial villages, stepping onto the mat amid the beat of ceremonial drums. Matches proceed under the timeless “lấm lưng trắng bụng” rule, where victory hinges on flipping an opponent squarely onto their back. Beyond the competitive thrill, the festival embodies martial spirit, encouraging physical fitness, stamina and quiet courage in the next generation.

Đống Đa Festival in Gia Lai Province

Observed on the 4th and 5th days of the first lunar month at the Quang Trung Museum in Gia Lai Province, the Đống Đa Festival marks the historic Ngọc Hồi–Đống Đa triumph led by Emperor Quang Trung.

As one of the region’s largest spring events, it delivers an engaging lineup of Tây Sơn martial arts displays, boat races, classical tuồng opera performances and vivid reenactments of pivotal battles. More than a tribute to a defining chapter in Vietnamese history, the festival serves as a powerful expression of pride in the land famed for its martial legacy.

King Mai Temple Festival in Nghệ An Province

Convened on the full moon of the first lunar month in Nam Đàn Commune, Nghệ An Province, the King Mai Temple Festival pays homage to national hero King Mai Hắc Đế.

Guests can witness formal rituals, including water processions, consecration rites and incense offerings dedicated to the king. The day also bursts into lively folk competitions, such as swing, cockfighting, tug-of-war and wrestling matches. Beyond its cultural significance, the festival spotlights Nam Đàn’s signature products, ranging from fermented soybean paste and cassava flour to peanut butter.

Lady Thu Bồn Festival in Đà Nẵng City

Held annually on the 12th day of the second lunar month in Thu Bồn Commune, Đà Nẵng City, the Lady Thu Bồn Festival is a major folk belief celebration with roots stretching back centuries.

Communities gather to honour deities, seeking blessings for gentle weather, bountiful crops and lasting prosperity. The occasion underscores the bond among Chăm, Cơ Tu and Kinh ethnic groups living along the upper reaches of the Thu Bồn and Vu Gia rivers.

Enveloped in captivating legends, Lady Thu Bồn is remembered as a skilled and valiant Chăm female general who, confronting defeat, chose noble self-sacrifice by plunging into the river. Her body carried downstream, she ascended to guardian deity status and was bestowed the exalted Nguyễn Dynasty title “Mỹ đức thục hạnh Bô Bô phu nhân thượng đẳng thần” – the supreme honour granted by the imperial court to deities revered for safeguarding the realm and its people. Her mausoleum in Thu Bồn Đông Village hosts her annual death anniversary, where locals pray for national peace and abundance.

Whale Worship Festival in south central coastal provinces

Cầu Ngư Festival, also known as the Whale Worship Festival, stands as one of the most distinctive cultural observances among the fishing communities dotting Việt Nam’s south central coast.

Held during the first lunar month, the festival focuses on prayers for calm seas, bountiful hauls and safe voyages. Proceedings open with solemn rituals honouring “Cá Ông” (the Whale), the revered guardian of all who sail. Festivities then give way to vibrant communal activities such as boat races, net casting competitions and folk performances, drawing large crowds and affording an encounter with the region’s maritime heritage. — VNA/VNS