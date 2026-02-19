Tết Tribute: crowds flock to President Hồ Chí Minh’s Mausoleum

On the evening of February 19, 2026 (the third day of the Lunar New Year, Year of the Horse), amid the joyful atmosphere of the early spring days, tens of thousands of people from across the country, along with a large number of international visitors, gathered at Ba Đình Square to enter the Mausoleum and pay their respects to President Hồ Chí Minh.

Long lines of visitors moved solemnly into the Mausoleum, expressing their deep gratitude and heartfelt tribute to the beloved leader of the Vietnamese nation.

After the tribute ceremony, many families continued their visit to the Presidential Palace complex, including the stilt house, fish pond, and Hồ Chí Minh Museum, to learn more about his life and great revolutionary career, as well as the journey of struggle, nation-building, and the increasingly strong development of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

This early spring journey is not only an occasion for remembrance and gratitude, but also helps nurture national pride and educate younger generations about patriotism and revolutionary ideals for today and the future.