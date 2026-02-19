Tết Tribute: crowds flock to President Hồ Chí Minh’s Mausoleum

On the evening of February 19, 2026 (the third day of the Lunar New Year, Year of the Horse), amid the joyful atmosphere of the early spring days, tens of thousands of people from across the country, along with a large number of international visitors, gathered at Ba Đình Square to enter the Mausoleum and pay their respects to President Hồ Chí Minh.
Long lines of visitors moved solemnly into the Mausoleum, expressing their deep gratitude and heartfelt tribute to the beloved leader of the Vietnamese nation.
After the tribute ceremony, many families continued their visit to the Presidential Palace complex, including the stilt house, fish pond, and Hồ Chí Minh Museum, to learn more about his life and great revolutionary career, as well as the journey of struggle, nation-building, and the increasingly strong development of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.
This early spring journey is not only an occasion for remembrance and gratitude, but also helps nurture national pride and educate younger generations about patriotism and revolutionary ideals for today and the future.
|Visitors explore and learn about artifacts displayed at the Hồ Chí Minh Museum. VNA/VNS Photos Hoàng Hiếu
|Visitors explore exhibits at the Hồ Chí Minh Museum, gaining insight into the life and legacy of President Hồ Chí Minh.
|Visitors learn about historical artifacts on display at the Hồ Chí Minh Museum.
|Streams of people line up to enter the Mausoleum to pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh.
|Many families bring their children to visit the Mausoleum and explore exhibits at the Hồ Chí Minh Museum.
|Tens of thousands of people and visitors come to see keepsakes associated with President Hồ Chí Minh’s life and career at the stilt house area.
|Visitors ask for calligraphy at the beginning of the new year within the Hồ Chí Minh relic site.
|People capture memorable moments during their visit to the stilt house in the Hồ Chí Minh relic complex.