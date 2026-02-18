Đà Nẵng bustles with international arrivals at start of Lunar New Year

ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng City on February 17, the first day of the Lunar New Year, organised a series of activities to welcome Xuân Bính Ngọ 2026.

At the southern end of Dragon Bridge, festivities began with vibrant lion and dragon dances, creating a lively atmosphere in the early hours of the new year. Visitors received souvenirs and lucky money, took part in early-spring fortune-picking activities, and explored a colourful flower street. A range of events recreating traditional Tết customs was also organised, offering a warm and festive ambience.

Meanwhile, a formal welcome ceremony for visitors was held at Đà Nẵng International Airport, featuring artistic performances and New Year gift presentations. Flight FD634 from Bangkok, Thailand, brought more than 200 international tourists to the city for sightseeing and leisure during the first days of the year.

At the international arrivals terminal, representatives from the city’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and related agencies presented flowers, souvenirs and tourism service vouchers to five lucky passengers on the flight.

All arriving passengers were invited to participate in early-spring fortune-picking and received gifts reflecting Vietnamese cultural identity, including conical hats, lanterns, coffee, coconut cakes and tourism publications.

According to Tán Văn Vương, Deputy Director of the Đà Nẵng Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the simultaneous organisation of visitor-welcoming activities at both the city’s air gateway and central areas demonstrates a proactive and professional approach to organisation and services, helping to create a friendly and warm first impression from the moment visitors arrive.

According to the Đà Nẵng International Airport and related units, during the Tet holiday, the total number of flights to Đà Nẵng is estimated at more than 1,500, up about 36 per cent compared with the Tết holiday in 2025. Average daily operations are expected to reach around 173 flights, an increase of 46 flights per day year on year.

These positive signals reflect a steady recovery and growth momentum of Đà Nẵng’s tourism sector, particularly in the international market segment, laying a solid foundation for the city to further promote market outreach, expand air routes and improve service quality in 2026.— VNA/VNS