Life & Style

Resolutions for a new beginning

February 16, 2026 - 16:54
As the Lunar New Year approaches, people across Việt Nam reflect on a year of hard work and share their hopes for health, progress and positive change in the Year of the Horse. Việt Nam News and Law wishes everyone a successful and energetic new year!

