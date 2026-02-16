Spring in full bloom on Nguyễn Huệ Flower Street 2026

|At the heart of the city, a golden horse mascot rears proudly, symbolising strength, aspiration and a dynamic start to the Year of the Horse. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Châu
HCM CITY — Each Lunar New Year, the heart of downtown HCM City is transformed into a river of colour and fragrance.
This year, the annual Nguyễn Huệ Flower Street once again blossoms along the iconic pedestrian boulevard, welcoming residents and visitors to celebrate Tết Bính Ngọ (Lunar New Year of the Horse) in a setting that blends tradition, artistry and modern spectacle.
|Leaders of HCM City officiate the opening ceremony of the Nguyễn Huệ Flower Street on the evening of February 15, marking the start of the Lunar New Year celebrations in the city centre. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Châu
|The opening ceremony unfolds in vibrant colours, where tradition and modernity meet in flowing áo dài and energetic lion dances. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Châu
Stretching along Nguyễn Huệ Walking Street, the flower street has become one of the city’s most anticipated cultural events.
|Crowds fill Nguyễn Huệ Flower Street in downtown HCM City on the evening of February 15, as a radiant golden horse installation illuminates the “Xuân Bính Ngọ 2026” celebration during the grand opening ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Châu
|A brightly coloured horse statue, decorated with traditional patterns and festive motifs, stands among bamboo and floral displays on Nguyễn Huệ Flower Street as part of the Tết 2026 celebrations in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Châu
|Visitors stroll beneath artistic canopy structures adorned with cascading flowers and greenery along Nguyễn Huệ Flower Street, as workers make final preparations ahead of the Tết 2026 festivities in downtown HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Châu
|A vibrant carpet of marigolds leads to a towering floral installation marking “2026” on Nguyễn Huệ Flower Street, as the annual Tết display transforms downtown HCM City into a colourful spring garden. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Châu
|Women in áo dài stroll along Nguyễn Huệ Flower Street, one of the city’s most popular Lunar New Year attractions. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Châu
|Visitors gather around a floral installation on Nguyễn Huệ Flower Street, a highlight of Lunar New Year celebrations in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Châu
For more than two decades, it has marked the arrival of the Lunar New Year with elaborate floral displays, symbolic mascots and carefully curated landscapes that reflect both national heritage and contemporary aspirations. — VNS