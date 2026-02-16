Spring in full bloom on Nguyễn Huệ Flower Street 2026

HCM CITY — Each Lunar New Year, the heart of downtown HCM City is transformed into a river of colour and fragrance.

This year, the annual Nguyễn Huệ Flower Street once again blossoms along the iconic pedestrian boulevard, welcoming residents and visitors to celebrate Tết Bính Ngọ (Lunar New Year of the Horse) in a setting that blends tradition, artistry and modern spectacle.

Stretching along Nguyễn Huệ Walking Street, the flower street has become one of the city’s most anticipated cultural events.

For more than two decades, it has marked the arrival of the Lunar New Year with elaborate floral displays, symbolic mascots and carefully curated landscapes that reflect both national heritage and contemporary aspirations. — VNS