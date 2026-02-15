Hội An adjusts Tết activities to honour tradition and community

QUẢNG NAM — As lanterns glow and incense smoke drifts through its narrow lanes, Hội An Ancient Town will ease the tempo of tourism during the Lunar New Year of the Horse 2026, creating space for residents to observe traditional rituals and welcome the spring in keeping with long-standing custom.

Ticket sales and guided tours will be suspended from February 16 to 19, corresponding to the 29th day of the 12th lunar month to the third day of Tết. The “pedestrian and Non-Motorised Vehicle Street programme and Night Street activities will pause from February 14 to 19, from the 27th day of the 12th lunar month to the third day of Tết.

Several central streets will also close earlier for festive programmes. Trần Phú, Nguyễn Thái Học and Bạch Đằng streets, from Trần Quý Cáp to Hoàng Văn Thụ, are ceasing activities until February 19. The adjustments are intended to preserve community space during the year-end and early spring period, when demand for worship, family gatherings and participation in traditional practices is at its height.

Although ticket sales and pedestrian street programmes will be suspended, monuments and cultural landmarks within the Ancient Town will remain open to residents and visitors. Tourists may still stroll through the old quarter, admire its distinctive architecture and visit temples, pagodas and assembly halls that are closely linked to local spiritual life and culture.

Cultural representatives said the measures not only support the local community but also allow visitors to experience Hội An at a gentler pace, free from fixed schedules. The period offers a chance to sense the authentic rhythm of life in this living heritage site during the first days of the new year.

Tourist activities will resume after the holiday, with guided visits and the pedestrian and night street programmes scheduled to reopen from February 23. — VNS