Southern provinces ready to shine in Tết

HCM CITY — Southern provinces in Việt Nam are unveiling a new and vibrant appearance to welcome the Year of the Horse.

Đồng Nai Province is brightened by colourful spring flowers and LED decorative streetlights at every corner, creating a vibrant appearance for Tết (Lunar New Year).

The Nguyễn Văn Trị Flower Street in Trấn Biên Ward, one of the province’s most favourite destinations, is where residents and visitors can capture beautiful moments of the spring.

The 600m-long street, with the theme of Xuân Gắn Kết - Tết Chung Một Nhà (Spring of Gathering – Reunion for Tết), includes four sections featuring topics of Tết celebration, a kid's zone, traditional culture, and spring gathering.

The highlight of the space is a miniature depicting a group of six horse statues, the mascot of the year, with the greeting “Success upon the horse’s arrival” as a wish for a prosperous and peaceful new year.

The street will open to the public at Nguyễn Văn Trị Park until 10pm on February 22, or the sixth day of the Lunar New Year.

In addition, Đồng Nai will host the Ông Pagoda Festival 2026, an occasion for people to worship and admire the forefathers who contributed to expanding and building the land of Biên Hòa – Đồng Nai, from February 25 to March 1, or January 9-13 of the lunar calendar.

The festival will include activities such as the Nghinh Thần (Welcoming Deity) ceremony, attracting 800 participants, the ceremony of worshipping the gods, and the release of floating lanterns.

The Ông Pagoda was built in 1684 next to the Đồng Nai River and was the first Chinese pagoda in the Southern region. The pagoda’s festival, which is annually held on the 10th day of the first lunar month, welcomes around 50,000 domestic and international tourists.

The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta city of Cần Thơ is ready to welcome visitors to the Spring Flower Street on Võ Văn Tần and Nguyễn Thái Học streets in Ninh Kiều Ward.

The 310-long street consists of 13 miniatures built from 50,000 pots of daisy, chrysanthemum, marigold and sunflower, together with huge mai (yellow ochna) trees, which were grown by local flower farmers.

It is decorated with models of horses and the city’s signature fruits. It also recreates familiar images of the Mekong region, including a bamboo bridge, a lotus pond and a boat carrying flowers.

There are free performances of tài tử music and vọng cổ (nostalgic tune), traditional performance arts originating from the southern region 100 years ago, at the venue every night to serve visitors.

The flower street is available to visit until February 21.

Cần Thơ has worked with local tourism areas to enrich tourism products for Tết, such as offering experiential activities associated with Tết traditions and building decorative spaces imbued with regional cultural identity to attract more tourists during the Tết holiday.

They have implemented solutions to ensure security for tourism attractions and safety for tourists.

Meanwhile, Khánh Hòa Province has launched the Spring Flower Garden in Phan Rang Ward, featuring miniatures made of flowers, ornamental trees and lights to represent the province’s socio-economic achievement, the beauty of the homeland in spring, the national cultural identity, and the aspiration for development in the new era.

The garden will open throughout the Tết holiday, offering local souvenirs and folk toys, as well as music and dance performances every night. — VNS