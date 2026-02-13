Lunar New Year 2026 holiday sparks early momentum in tourism sector

HCM CITY — As the Year of the Horse begins, Việt Nam’s tourism industry is already galloping ahead. A rare nine-day Tết break has sparked strong domestic and outbound demand, offering an early vote of confidence in 2026’s growth prospects.

Domestic tourism has seen a trend towards greater traveller autonomy, with tourists choosing their own itineraries and travel times, and prioritising flight–hotel packages that suit their needs.

At the same time, many outbound tours have already been fully booked. These positive early-year signals are serving as an important driver, creating momentum for the tourism sector’s growth throughout 2026.

Proactive trend

Three weeks ahead of the Lunar New Year -- the Year of the Horse, which falls on February 17 this year -- the domestic tourism market has recorded clear signs of vibrancy.

According to search data from online platforms and social media, interest among Vietnamese travellers has risen sharply, focusing on destinations with pleasant climates, well-developed tourism infrastructure and suitability for family holidays.

In the run-up to Tết, Phú Quốc topped search rankings, followed by Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang, HCM City and Đà Lạt. Notably, Côn Đảo has emerged this year as a more sought-after destination thanks to its tranquil atmosphere and rich cultural and spiritual values.

During the holiday itself, familiar destinations such as Đà Lạt, Phú Quốc, Nha Trang, Phan Thiết, Sa Pa, Mộc Châu and Hạ Long continue to attract large numbers of visitors.

After Tết, travel trends tend to shift towards lighter trips with a focus on cultural and spiritual experiences.

Hà Nội, Ninh Bình, Bắc Ninh, Đà Lạt, Nha Trang and Vũng Tàu have seen increased interest thanks to early-year festivals, while Đà Nẵng, Phú Quốc and HCM City maintain their appeal.

According to Phạm Thị Ánh Nguyệt, director of SeA Travel, current domestic tourism trends clearly reflect travellers’ growing independence in choosing itineraries that suit personal needs and timing. Many package tours have sold out early.

However, given the habit of booking close to departure dates and the rise of independent travel, she forecasts that over the next one to two weeks there will be a sharp increase in bookings for transport and accommodation packages.

Demand is expected to concentrate on northern destinations such as Sa Pa, Hạ Long, Ninh Bình, Lào Cai, Sơn La and Tuyên Quang, while remaining strong at coastal and resort hubs such as Nha Trang, Phú Quốc and Đà Lạt.

Nguyễn Văn Tứ, sales director of Hava Travel’s Hà Nội branch, said that three to five-day combined tours linking Hà Nội-Ninh Bình-Hạ Long-Sa Pa, priced between VNĐ3.5 and 5.5 million (US$130 - 210) per person, are particularly popular.

These products suit international visitors staying in Việt Nam, corporate groups, families and groups of friends, especially departures on the 26th and 28th days of the 12th lunar month (February 13-15) and on the second to sixth days of Tết ( February 18-22) .

In addition, land-only tours to Đà Nẵng-Huế-Hội An lasting four days and three nights, costing around VNĐ4 million per person, continue to see steady demand thanks to compact itineraries and reasonable prices.

To meet demand for spring travel combined with early-year pilgrimages, Hava Travel has developed one-day spiritual tours priced below VNĐ1 million per person from Hà Nội to destinations in Ninh Bình, such as Thung Ui, Tràng An, Bái Đính, Địa Tạng Pagoda and Cây Thị Pagoda, as well as sites in Lạng Sơn including Đồng Đăng, Kỳ Cùng and Bắc Lệ, departing from the second day of Tết.

A representative of Vietluxtour said demand for Lunar New Year 2026 travel has increased by around 15–20 per cent year on year.

However, growth has not been overheated in volume, instead shifting towards greater depth and quality.

Accordingly, Vietluxtour has significantly adjusted its Tết tour structure by reducing travel intensity, removing compulsory shopping stops, increasing free time and enhancing cultural experiences such as lucky money traditions, spring fortune picking and New Year’s Eve banquets, in order to deliver more meaningful journeys.

At present, the company’s air tours to Hà Nội and Đà Nẵng are fully booked, with only a limited number of overland tours to Đà Lạt, Phan Thiết, Nha Trang and the Mekong Delta still available.

Feedback from travel companies shows that domestic tourism during the 2026 Lunar New Year is not only buoyant in demand but also demonstrates a clear shift in consumer behaviour, with travellers increasingly planning proactively and prioritising suitable experiences and service quality.

Asian tours surge

With an extended holiday, Asian outbound tours have seen strong demand, particularly to China, which benefits from a wide range of destinations, flexible durations and competitive costs.

In the budget segment, short trips to Nanning-Guilin-Yangshuo lasting two to four days, priced between VNĐ3.5 million and VNĐ7 million per person, are suitable for individual travellers or families seeking a light New Year break.

Meanwhile, mid- to high-end segments focus on direct-flight tours with longer itineraries and full services.

Five- to seven-day journeys covering Yunnan-Kunming-Lijiang-Shangri-La, Chongqing-Jiuzhaigou, or Beijing-Shanghai-Hangzhou-Suzhou, priced from VNĐ15 million to VNĐ30 million per person, offer multi-dimensional experiences of culture, history and modern urban life.

Trương Thị Thanh Bình, director of Fiditour’s Hà Nội branch, said China tours this Tết have been designed with flexibility.

Some tours departing before Tết or from the second day of Tết, using charter flights, were fully booked as early as December 2025.

Additional programmes released later were also quickly taken up, showing that Tết travel demand remains high, especially in the mid- and high-end segments, as travellers increasingly plan ahead and are willing to pay for quality experiences.

According to Nguyễn Hữu Cường, general director of Tràng An Travel, the company is operating more than 20 China tour itineraries for Tết 2026, with departures to Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou on the first and second days of Tết already sold out.

Confidence for 2026

At BestPrice Travel, bookings for China tours have risen by around 25-30 per cent compared with the same period last year, focusing on itineraries combining cultural and festival experiences.

Japan and South Korea remain favourite choices for the 2026 Lunar New Year.

Japan attracts visitors with winter tours such as snow viewing, onsen bathing and early-year temple visits in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hokkaido.

These five- to seven-day tours, priced above VNĐ30 million per person, target the mid- and high-end market.

South Korea continues to appeal to younger travellers thanks to its proximity, costs of VNĐ16–20 million per person and familiar destinations such as Seoul, Nami Island and Everland, combined with skiing experiences.

Travel companies note that group visa procedures for China, Japan and South Korea are currently relatively straightforward, low-cost and enjoy high approval rates.

Together with favourable exchange rates, many travellers are choosing itineraries that combine sightseeing, shopping and culinary experiences, enhancing the overall value of their Tết trips.

Trần Tuấn Huy, head of Marketing at Hà Nội Tourism Company (Hanoitourist), advised that amid a diverse market, travellers should consider overall tour quality, including accommodation, meals, flight schedules, itineraries and additional costs, rather than comparing prices alone.

Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia also remain popular choices thanks to visa-free entry, close distances, frequent flights and short tour durations.

The vibrancy of the 2026 Tết tourism market reflects a growing desire among people for rest and early-year experiences.

It is an encouraging sign of public confidence in economic prospects and provides a solid foundation for the tourism sector to enter the new year with expectations of sustainable recovery and long-term growth. — VNS