Dressed to impress

During Tết, people really do love to dress to impress! In HCM City, locals have been visiting photogenic spots wearing their best áo dài and traditional outfits to make sure they snap super selfies and perfect pictures.
The fair gave Huế enterprises and artisans real opportunities to promote brands, find partners and expand markets, supporting long-term sustainable growth under Huế’s green and international integration strategy.
Inbound tourism to Việt Nam continues to show strong momentum, with international arrivals growing by 60 per cent during the Lunar New Year, according to international one-stop travel service provider Trip.com.
VietFest 2026, a Vietnamese cultural fair, took place at the campus of University College London (UCL) – ranked ninth globally in the QS World University Rankings 2026 – on February 7, attracting a large number of Vietnamese students and international friends living and studying across the UK.
The luxury vessel Le Jacques Cartier, operated by France’s Compagnie du Ponant, docked at Bến Đầm Port at noon, bringing more than 100 international passengers of various nationalities to explore the island.
The Suối Tiên Spring Festival 2026 will offer new entertainment activities, creating a space for families, youths and foreign visitors to discover Vietnamese Tết culture, a park representative said at a press conference in HCM City this February.
After nearly three decades apart, Quả Dưa Hấu (Watermelon) are set to reunite for a live concert, bringing their familiar harmonies back to the stage. Band members Bằng Kiều, Tuấn Hưng and Mars Anh Tú will sing together during a two-night concert entitled Bản Ghi Nhớ (Memo) at Hồ Gươm Opera House in March.