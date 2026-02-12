Dressed to impress

After nearly three decades apart, Quả Dưa Hấu (Watermelon) are set to reunite for a live concert, bringing their familiar harmonies back to the stage. Band members Bằng Kiều, Tuấn Hưng and Mars Anh Tú will sing together during a two-night concert entitled Bản Ghi Nhớ (Memo) at Hồ Gươm Opera House in March.