Home Life & Style

Dressed to impress

February 12, 2026 - 10:17
During Tết, people really do love to dress to impress! In HCM City, locals have been visiting photogenic spots wearing their best áo dài and traditional outfits to make sure they snap super selfies and perfect pictures.

