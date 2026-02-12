Inbound tourism surges during Tết

HCM CITY — Inbound tourism to Việt Nam continues to show strong momentum, with international arrivals growing by 60 per cent during the Lunar New Year, according to international one-stop travel service provider Trip.com.

China, South Korea, Japan and Thailand remain the primary source markets, it said.

Beyond these traditional markets, Việt Nam is seeing a surge in travel demand from new markets such as Spain, which has increased more than 32 per cent year-on-year.

Arrivals from Russia and Turkey both rose more than 270 per cent year-on-year, alongside significant increases from Canada and Myanmar.

In terms of local experiences, the Hòn Thơm Cable Car (Phú Quốc) stands out as the most booked attraction. Other popular cultural and natural attractions include the Thăng Long Water Puppet Theatre, Dolphin Cruise Hạ Long, and Bà Nà Hills SunWorld, reflecting the diverse range of experiences sought by international visitors.

According to Trip.com data, travellers are moving beyond traditional local festivities and increasingly venturing abroad, prioritising premium experiences, and expanding their footprints into emerging international markets.

This festive season, Vietnamese tourists are opting for longer journeys and higher-end accommodations to make the most of the extended holiday.

“Our data reflects a significant transformation in how Vietnamese people celebrate the New Year, with a growing readiness to dedicate the entire holiday to long-haul travel. Furthermore, the remarkable surge in Vietnamese visitors to China is a testament to the immense potential unlocked by streamlined travel policies and the deep cultural similarities in Lunar New Year celebrations between our two nations,” said Steve Nguyễn, General Manager, Trip.com Vietnam.

Compared to the same period last year, air travel demand in Việt Nam has seen a sharp increase, with domestic routes up 77 per cent and international routes increasing by 67 per cent. This underscores the robust purchasing power and travel appetite of the Vietnamese market.

Notably, accommodation standards have risen markedly. Over half of all travellers (51 per cent) have opted for five-star hotels for their New Year getaway, while 30 per cent prioritised the four-star segment. Only 19 per cent chose accommodations rated three stars or below, highlighting that "self-reward" through premium services has become a top priority.

On the international travel map, China has emerged as the second most popular destination for Vietnamese travellers. Among the top 10 fastest-growing cities by flight bookings, China account for three of them: Guangzhou, Beijing, and Shanghai.

While Japan ranks fourth in total travel booking volumes, it boasts significant growth "hotspots": Fukuoka and Nagoya recorded record increases of over 370 per cent and 200 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, long-haul markets such as Australia and South Korea maintain steady appeal due to their diverse range of experiences.

An interesting finding from Trip.com is the growing propensity among Vietnamese travellers to plan international trips closer to their departure dates. Last year, 49 per cent of travellers booked more than 60 days in advance; this year, that figure dropped to 46 per cent. For domestic travel, consumer sentiment remains more stable, with approximately 42 per cent of travellers booking at least two months ahead. — VNS